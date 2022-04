ST. GEORGE — Despite hitting four home runs, BYU dropped a non-conference game to Dixie State, 7-5, on the road Tuesday at Bruce Hurst Field. “We had plenty of opportunities to score runs tonight but we didn’t deliver with guys in scoring position,” said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. “We also had a few pitchers that took the mound tonight without conviction or intent and it ended up hurting us.”

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO