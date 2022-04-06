ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Harpeth Conservancy names new communications and outreach manager

By Herald Reports
williamsonherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick Gonzalez has joined the Harpeth Conservancy as communications and outreach manager, the nonprofit announced Tuesday. The Harpeth Conservancy is a science-based nonprofit organization based in Brentwood that works to restore and protect rivers throughout Tennessee. Gonzalez previously worked as a social media manager and beverage and teams’ development...

www.williamsonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
FLORIDA STATE
WSYM FOX 47

St. Johns names Dave Kudwa as new city manager

"I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of St. Johns and appreciate the city commission’s support," Kudwa said In a statement released by the city. "It’s truly a privilege to work with our talented staff as we seek to improve services for our residents."
SAINT JOHNS, MI
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete names new director of procurement and supply management

March 16, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg announced it has hired David Malone as the director of procurement and supply management. Malone started the new role on Monday. He most recently served as the chief procurement officer at King County, Washington, and has a long career in the public and private sectors. In St. Pete, Malone will direct the city’s procurement operations, which includes sourcing of goods and services, contract compliance and the consolidated warehouse. He will also play a major role in the implementation of the disparity study recommendations to ensure equitable utilization of contractors for all city procurement opportunities, according to the city's news release.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denmark, TN
City
Brentwood, TN
State
Tennessee State
Brentwood, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
ZDNet

Best online business administration degrees 2022

Earning a business administration degree online can be a convenient and cost-effective way to start your career. From administrative assistants to chief executive officers, a business administration degree teaches students the finance, management, and networking skills they need. Many programs include specializations that grow business expertise in a particular field....
COLLEGES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Constant Contact Closes Acquisition of Vision6

Acquisition will expand Constant Contact's international footprint. WALTHAM, Mass. and BRISBANE, Australia, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact, a digital marketing platform used by millions of small businesses, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Siris Capital Group, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Siris"), announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Vision6. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Azusa Pacific University#Sustainable Agriculture#Media Management#The Harpeth Conservancy#Charity Water#Coffee Collective Denmark#The Scotsman Magazine
Idaho State Journal

Bands, games, free food booked for Pocatello's celebration of environmental stewardship

POCATELLO — Participants in the city's forthcoming Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair will be treated to games, live music, free food and lessons in conservation from several local vendors. The fair, which is organized by the city, will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. on April 16 at Caldwell Park. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it typically draws about 5,000 participants, according to Drew Riemersma, an environmental technician with the city. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Fast Company

One architect’s mission to bring DeafSpace design to the masses

Richard Dougherty grew up in a home with a rectangular dining table, pocket-size windows, and small rooms. Built more than 200 years ago, the Georgian-style house in Ireland had once been used as a church rectory. It was dark, damp, and cold, which “made it particularly difficult for me, as someone who depends on clear eye contact, lip-reading, and other facial expressions for communication,” he says. The closed-off rooms didn’t help either “[because they] limited my visual reach and cues.”
VISUAL ART
Futurity

How does gender diversity shape history research?

Researchers are using big data to determine the potential impact of demographic diversity on new knowledge in the field of history. Diverse teams are often associated with rapid discovery, yet few studies have examined whether and to what extent diversity in demographics, such as an individual’s gender and race, leads to new ideas and knowledge. “These questions are part of a longstanding discussion in the research community concerning who creates knowledge and the knowledge produced,” says Londa Schiebinger, professor of history of science at Stanford University.
SCIENCE
WWD

These 14 Creators Are Part of Prada-backed Experimental Design Lab

Click here to read the full article. In an effort to support greater visibility for Black creators across fields of design, artist Theaster Gates and Prada Group have named the first cohort of creatives set to participate in the Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab. The 14 awardees who will participate in the three-year design incubator program were formally named at an event Tuesday evening at Rebuild Foundation’s Stony Island Arts Bank on Chicago’s South Side, where the lab’s hub will be located. The program is a collaborative effort between Gates’ art and neighborhood transformation platform Rebuild Foundation, the design and manufacturing...
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
International Relations
TechCrunch

US Xpress pilots 24/7 autonomous freight with Kodiak Robotics

During the pilot, which occurred in late March, the Kodiak truck and pre-loaded U.S. Xpress trailers took four round trips from Dallas to Atlanta, a total of 6,350 miles, delivering eight commercial loads. The truck ran 24 hours a day for 131 total hours, or nearly six days, always with one of a rotating team of four safety drivers in the front seat.
DALLAS, TX
Fortune

Remote work is freeing tech talent from the limits of geography

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Five years ago, if you lived outside the U.S. and wanted to be a software engineer, most likely you’d have to get into a great school, leave your country and family, and find a company that would sponsor a work visa and pay you well enough.
TECHNOLOGY
rolling out

Mentorship and masterminds for Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month is a key moment in time to reflect on and celebrate the triumphs of women across the world. Women have come a long way, baby, as that Virginia Slims tagline used to tell us. But there is still so much more to be done for the advancement of womankind. Since I am a professional communications strategist, I am typically thinking and actively analyzing the voices that are prominent during these moments in time, amplified by brand partnerships and social media posts. The big names, who are celebrities and influencers we know about, are so important to those who find value and inspiration in women who have dominated music, entertainment, health and wellness, corporate America, and the like. I would add though for those of us who are on a journey to know ourselves better as women, we can look inward for inspiration and within our families and friend groups for inspiring women. Those women who don’t have millions or even thousands of followers on social media or don’t have brand partnerships. They are more accessible and real to us in terms of representations of success, resilience, and growth. That is where we can find our mentors and members for our mastermind groups.
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy