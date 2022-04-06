ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Kuemper defends Home Course over Atlantic in Boy’s Golf

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
2 days ago
 2 days ago
(Carroll) Kuemper edged Atlantic 161 to 168 in a boy’s golf dual on Tuesday at Carroll.

Lane Nelson earned runner-up medalist honors with a 38, Garrett McLaren carded a 39, Roth Den Beste, 45, Tristan Hayes shot a 46, Cruz Weaver, 48, and Cooper Jipsen finished the round with a 52.

“We knew this would be a tough one considering the limited practice time,” said Atlantic Head Coach Ed Den Beste. “It was windy and cold, but it was good to see our boys keep a good mindset and play through it.

“I thought our score was a little high, but it was good to see two scores in the 30s and three in the 40s, said Den Beste. “I thought our guys hit the ball pretty well. Each had a hole that got them, but they battled through it and kept a good mindset.”

