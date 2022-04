ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man arrested Monday for arson has been arrested 30 times since 2017, according to the Rochester Police Locust Club. The police union said of Deveion Brunson's 30 arrests, five have been from this year. One of those was an attempted carjacking that happened at the Delta Sonic at 615 East Ridge Rd. back in January. During that incident, the would-be-victim said she confronted him and he backed off.

