LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Selection Committee in charge of choosing the next chief of the Lansing Fire Department says they want residents to weight in. The selection committee is made up of the City of Lansing Human Resources Director, Fire Commissioners, and Mayoral appointees. They have conducted interviews and recommended the top candidates move forward in the final selection process, narrowing the 19 applications down to nine going into the first round of interviews.

LANSING, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO