Lawmakers, activists push for more gun control

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some state lawmakers are pushing ahead with attempts to beef up California gun laws, which are already the toughest in the country.

“We’re saying enough is enough. Talk is cheap,” said Assembly Member Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.

A group of lawmakers and activists on Tuesday urged the State Legislature to support their efforts in the wake of the mass shooting that happened steps away from the State Capitol.

“How do we save our brothers and sisters and our babies from senseless murders and slaughters that not only we have seen around this country, but in our own backyard,” said Assembly Member Mike Gipson, D-Los Angeles.

Lawmakers in the State Senate Judiciary Committee heard those calls Tuesday and approved Senate Bill 1327 . It’s a measure that will allow private citizens to sue makers, sellers and deliverers of illegal assault weapons and ghost guns.

Gun groups and legal gun owners were in opposition.

Democrats said they will support the bill but have concerns with the law being modeled after Texas’s abortion law.

“It is my hope and desire this bill not proceed because the Texas law is found to be wrong, unconstitutional and crazy. This comes under the ‘Monkey See, Monkey Do’ rubric,” said state Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Orange County.

Senator Bob Hertzberg defended the proposal.

“Certainly we’re trying to make a point. Obviously, we don’t think that law is right, but if that law is the law of the land, then we’re going to use this additional tool,” Hertzberg said.

Other tools the legislature will consider include efforts to allow private citizens, local government and the California attorney general to sue gun makers and sellers, restrict ghost guns and ban the marketing of certain weapons to children.

And while California can add to its existing gun laws, state lawmakers said the federal government needs to help.

“It is incumbent upon us to call on our federal partners to step up now,” said Assembly Member Rebecca Bauer Kahan, D-Orinda.

Senate Bill 1327 passed its first hurdle. The bill will head to the state Senate Public Safety Committee.

KRON4 News

Sacramento shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family speaks out

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Sacramento mass shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family spoke to KRON4 news about his death. Pashondra Turner, the mother of Lucchessi’s daughters is still making sense of what happened the night of the shooting on Downtown Sacramento’s K Street. “He just got caught up with being with the wrong people basically,” Turner said. […]
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
Salon

Why the anti-abortion activists aren't pro-life

Abortion bans are not pro-life. They're pro-poverty and pro-inequality. I'll tell you what we can do about it in a moment. But first, let me explain how these bans worsen inequalities. You've probably heard of the two abortion cases making their way through the courts. But it's not just Texas...
FloridaDaily

Florida Joins Alabama, Georgia AGs in Suing Biden Administration for Not Enforcing Immigration Law

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced this week she is bringing a multi-state action against President Joe Biden for failing to enforce federal immigration law. The attorneys general of Alabama and Georgia joined Moody in a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief, arguing that the president is failing to perform the duties required by Congress by continuing to operate under unlawful immigration enforcement priorities. Under these priorities, the Biden administration is refusing to detain and deport criminals in the country illegally—directly contrary to federal law, the attorneys general insisted.
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
Reason.com

Do Studies Show Gun Control Works? No.

After reaching historic lows in the mid-2010s, gun violence rates in America have gone up in recent years, and they remain higher than in some other parts of the developed world. There are hundreds of laws and regulations at the federal and state level that restrict Americans' access to guns, yet according to some advocates, social science research shows that a few more "simple, commonsense" laws could significantly reduce the number of injuries and deaths attributed to firearms.
KRON4 News

3rd man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting released

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The third man arrested after Sunday’s mass shooting in Sacramento has been released on bail, according to records from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was arrested Monday as part of the investigation and charged with illegally possessing a firearm. Police do not believe Dawson used the weapon in the […]
