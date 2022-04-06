ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche beat Penguins for win No. 50, clinch playoff spot

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Avalanche Penguins Hockey Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) tries in vain to keep a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Evan Rodrigues (9) out of the goal as Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Avalanche became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season. J.T. Compher, Darren Helm, Josh Manson and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 41 shots.

Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues, Jake Guentzel and Mike Matheson all scored for the Penguins.

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for Pittsburgh, which has lost five of its last seven games.

