What to Do In and Around Portland, April 6-12

4513 SE 41st Ave., 13thmoongravitywell.com. 4-11:13 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 1:30-11:13 pm Friday-Sunday. Ari Moss was taken with the culture of the Netherlands, particularly the beer bars, which is why he named his nanobrewery 13th Moon Brouwerij (Dutch for brewery). You can find his beer at this cozy, dimly lit wood-paneled taproom, which opened last spring and shares the 13th Moon name, along with beer and cider made by other small-scale producers. It’s the kind of place where it’s easy to fall into friendly conversations at the bar, and Moss enjoys talking about his business and what makes it special. There is a Mexican food truck in the parking lot, or you can bring your own snacks. Keep an eye out for Bamberg’s legendary Schlenkerla Rauchbier, which is occasionally on tap. DON SCHEIDT.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO