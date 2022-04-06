ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Do In and Around Portland, April 6-12

By WW Staff
Cover picture for the articleNothing says “spring” like hearing the crack of a bat while eating a ballpark dog. The Hillsboro Hops will be back in action at 4,500-seat Ron Tonkin Field this weekend, which means a slew of events in addition to games to kick off the 2022 season. You can expect a fireworks...

WWEEK

Readers Respond to a Decline in Portland’s Population

On March 24, the U.S. Census Bureau released new population estimates that fueled the ominous mood surrounding Portland’s future as a desirable place to live. For the first time in a decade, the population in the metro area declined in 2021 by 0.2%, driven by a 1.5% decrease in Multnomah County. The population decrease reported on reported on wweek.com arrives amid deep voter dissatisfaction with the city’s direction, and reflects more people leaving than arriving in the past year. But it’s actually a less dramatic exodus than what was recorded in many major U.S. cities (such as San Francisco, where the population dropped 6.3%). Experts tie the decline to a tight housing market, which has driven Americans to flee the nation’s most expensive cities. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Magicians Amass at the Airport Sheraton

PDX Magic Jam returned to the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel on March 25-27, which drew magicians from across the country for a weekend of learning and camaraderie. Illusionists at all levels—from hobbyists to pros—attended close-up card work shows, lectures on magic theory, and stage performances to keep up with the latest developments in their craft.
PORTLAND, OR
The Best Camping in Oregon, From Crater Lake to the Oregon Dunes

If you could create an ideal camping destination from scratch, chances are it’d look a lot like Oregon. Forests carpet nearly half the state. The landscapes range from rugged coastline to arid high desert. And winding highways give road-trippers plenty of weird Americana and scenic viewpoints worth pulling over for. Along the way, you’ll find no shortage of places to pitch a tent or park your RV.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Here Are 16 New Metro-Area Taprooms We’re Most Excited to Visit

4513 SE 41st Ave., 13thmoongravitywell.com. 4-11:13 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 1:30-11:13 pm Friday-Sunday. Ari Moss was taken with the culture of the Netherlands, particularly the beer bars, which is why he named his nanobrewery 13th Moon Brouwerij (Dutch for brewery). You can find his beer at this cozy, dimly lit wood-paneled taproom, which opened last spring and shares the 13th Moon name, along with beer and cider made by other small-scale producers. It’s the kind of place where it’s easy to fall into friendly conversations at the bar, and Moss enjoys talking about his business and what makes it special. There is a Mexican food truck in the parking lot, or you can bring your own snacks. Keep an eye out for Bamberg’s legendary Schlenkerla Rauchbier, which is occasionally on tap. DON SCHEIDT.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Where to Drink This Week

133 NW 13th Ave., 503-820-7721; 14021 NE Glisan St., 503-878-8708; vonebertbrewing.com. Pearl: 11:30 am-10 pm Monday-Saturday, 11:30 am-9 pm Sunday. Glendoveer: 11:30 am-9 pm Tuesday-Sunday. Two Portland obsessions—basketball and beer—have come together for Parkinson’s Awareness Month this April. Former Blazer Brian Grant, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2008,...
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Visited Local Parks in the US

Among the unfortunate impacts of the pandemic in 2020 were government restrictions on visiting local parks. The onerous mandate prevented urban dwellers from enjoying a bucolic escape from the concrete and steel environs of city living.  While restrictions have generally eased since the early days of the pandemic, Americans were recently reminded of the ongoing […]
TRAVEL
92 Moose

Donn Fendler’s “Lost On A Mountain In Maine” Becoming A Movie

If you grew up in the State of Maine, there i a good chance you know the story of Donn Fendler. At the age of 12, he spent over a week, all by himself, making his way down off Mount Katahdin. His story was chronicled in a book titled "Lost On A Mountain In Maine". Nearly every Maine student either read the book or had the book read to them.
MAINE STATE
WWEEK

See Images From Portland’s Transgender Day of Visibility

Portlanders rallied in the South Park Blocks on March 31 in honor of the International Transgender Day of Visibility. Some held signs displaying messages of support while others wore the light blue, pink and white pride flag representing the transgender community. Demonstrations took place across the country this year to...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Lake Oswego Artist to Paint at Grand Canyon National Park

The Grand Canyon Conservancy has announced the names of 22 artists who will be part of the 14th Annual Grand Canyon Celebration of art—and the list includes Lake Oswego artist James McGrew. The is not the first time that McGrew has been part of the celebration, which has invited...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

