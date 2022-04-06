Greensboro police arrest suspect after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Greensboro on Monday after another man was shot and killed over a year ago, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro was arrested on Veasley Street.

Police say he has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Dec. 28, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard when they were told about a gun being fired.

Arriving officers found one person, later identified as Aron Ray Smith, 23, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died on Dec. 28.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

