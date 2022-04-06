ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squid Game' Director Hwang Dong-hyuk Says Upcoming Movie Is "More Violent"

By HB Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApart from the second season of the hit Korean series, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk is working on a new movie. In a recent interview, Hwang revealed that the...

hypebae.com

ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
hypebeast.com

'Avatar 2' Trailer Expected to Be Shown Before 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

According to reports, Disney is now expected to debut the trailer for Avatar 2 before theatrical screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Reports note that when fans sit down in theatres to watch the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, they will be treated to a first look at the long-awaited Avatar sequel. The decision is believed to be based on the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will likely continue the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney is expected to be looking into utilizing the popularity to gather attention on James Cameron‘s film.
Page Six

Steven Spielberg’s ‘ignorant’ ‘Squid Game’ comments spark online backlash

Steven Spielberg needs some potholders for the amount of hot water he’s in at the moment. The critically-acclaimed director is getting heat for comments he made about Korean actors on the Netflix series “Squid Game.” At a PGA Awards panel over the weekend, the 75-year-old applauded the streaming service for awarding “unknown actors” the opportunity to helm projects. “A long time ago, it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies,” Spielberg said. “Today, it’s interesting, unknown people can star entire miniseries, can be in movies.” “Squid Game” is a 2021 South Korean production that shocked viewers and brought in very high ratings for...
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Says HoYeon Jung Might Come Back As A Twin

Click here to read the full article. After Squid Game became the surprise Netflix phenomenon that ripped through streaming audiences in 2021, the burning question is, will there be a second season? Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet at Saturday’s PGA Awards ceremony, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said there is nothing to see just yet, but he is working hard on ideas for the next season of the South Korean killer survival drama. “There will be more great games, that’s all I can say.” Hwang said. “I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started...
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
NewsBreak
Jimmy Wang Yu Dies: Martial Arts Action Star In Hong Kong Films Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Wang Yu, a Taiwanese actor who was once one of the biggest stars of martial arts cinema, died Tuesday in a Taipei hospital from an undisclosed illness he battled for six years. He was 79 and his death was announced on Instagram by his daughter, Linda Wang. Born in Shanghai, China, Wang moved to Hong Kong and made his name as an action star at Shaw Brothers Studio during the 1960s. His best-known film was One-Armed Swordsman, which, as the title suggests, was about swordplay, a hallmark of his combat skills. The film would...
thedigitalfix.com

Bill Skarsgård to star in The Crow reboot

The Long-awaited reboot of the 1994 hit fantasy movie, The Crow, has finally found its leading star. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bill Skarsgård – best known for his performance as Pennywise in the horror movie IT – has been cast as the latex wearing Eric Draven, in the upcoming superhero movie.
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
POPSUGAR

The "Squid Game" Cast Reunite at the Critics' Choice Awards

The cast of "Squid Game" gathered for yet another red carpet appearance at this year's Critics' Choice Awards. Show stars Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Park Hae-soo and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk dressed to the nines for Sunday's ceremony. The Korean Netflix series took home the award for best foreign language series, as well as best actor in a drama series for Jung-jae's performance.
People

Michelle Yeoh's New Role Was Originally Written for Jackie Chan, Reveal Movie's Directors

Michelle Yeoh wasn't originally slated for the leading role in her latest film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, director duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, collectively known as Daniels, revealed that Jackie Chan was the person envisioned for the lead role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last Friday in Austin, Texas.
The Independent

Akira Takarada death: Japanese actor and Godzilla star dies aged 87

Japanese actor Akira Takarada, known for his starring role in the original Godzilla, has died at the age of 87.Takarada’s death was announced by Toho Studios, the production company responsible for the seminal 1954 monster movie.No cause of death has been disclosed.In Godzilla, Takarada played Hideto Ogata, a sailor who works with the Japanese Coast Guard after Godzilla sinks a boat.On Twitter, Toho Studios wrote: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Akira Takarada. “May his memory continue to inspire the lives of many Godzilla fans.”Takarada also featured in several other films in the Godzilla series, including...
The Independent

The Woman in the Window director says derided Netflix movie ‘wasn’t the film that I originally made’

The Woman in the Window director Joe Wright has said the version of the film on Netflix isn’t the movie he originally made.The 2021 thriller, which stars Amy Adams as an agoraphobic doctor who starts spying on her neighbours, did not go down well with critics, who called it “baffling” and compared it to “the wreckage of a car accident”.It had a rocky journey to the screen: after a poor reception from test audiences, its release was delayed from October 2019 to May 2020 while reshoots and rewrites under Disney and 20th Century Fox took place. Disney then sold...
