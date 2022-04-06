New 8th District ballot set for 2022 primary race in Colorado

The primary field is essentially set for the contests that will decide who represents Colorado's new 8th Congressional District .

Why it matters: The race is the most-watched in Colorado this election and holds national significance because of the north metro Denver district's near-even partisan split.

It's a possible Republican pickup , part of the party's efforts to retake the U.S. House.

Driving the news: On the Democratic side, State Rep. Yadira Caraveo, who drew the backing of the party establishment, qualified for the primary after a vote by delegates Tuesday evening during a virtual assembly — and through the petition process.

Her more progressive rival Chaz Tedesco, an Adams County commissioner, did not appear to reach the 30% threshold needed, according to preliminary results. The party said the vote was too close to call as of Tuesday night.

The other side: Lori Saine, a former state lawmaker and current Weld County commissioner, landed at the top of the ballot as the only prominent candidate at the Republican assembly Saturday.

Three other high-profile Republican candidates — state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and former Army Green Beret Tyler Allcorn — qualified for the ballot by collecting voter signatures on petitions.

What to watch: The GOP race pits the party establishment against its more ardent factions.