OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s no doubt the priority for Fred Hoiberg’s team is on the defensive end. As new assistant coach Adam Howard was introduced, Fred pointed out the Huskers shot better than 50% in eight of the final ten halves of the season, he’s hoping that will carry over to next season. At the other end though the Huskers struggled, ranked 339 out of 350 teams in points against.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO