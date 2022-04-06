ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Chris Kreider sets team marks as Rangers dump Devils

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11G8mp_0f0abjbT00

Chris Kreider’s set a pair of franchise records with his go-ahead goal in the first period Tuesday night for the visiting New York Rangers, who snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating the New Jersey Devils 3-1 in Newark, N.J.

Kreider’s power-play goal with 2:03 left in the first was his 25th of the season, breaking a tie for the most by a Rangers player in a single season with Jaromir Jagr. It was also his franchise-best 10th game-winning goal of the season.

Ryan Strome scored earlier in the first period and Justin Braun scored in the third for the Rangers (45-20-6, 96 points), who moved within two points of the first-place Carolina in the Metropolitan Division after the Hurricane lost to Buffalo Tuesday.

New York goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves in the victory.

Yegor Sharangovich scored in the first for the Devils (24-40-6, 54 points), who announced during the game that star center Jack Hughes will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury suffered Sunday.

Goalie Nico Daws recorded 14 saves for the Devils, who have lost four straight (0-3-1).

The Rangers had eight of the first 10 shots in the first period but the Devils tallied first following a turnover at the New York blue line by Jacob Trouba, whose pass was intercepted by Sharangovich before the center descended untouched on Georgiev and beat him with the backhand at the 6:56 mark.

A fight between Sharangovich and Braden Schneider after the latter leveled Jesper Boqvist near the benches generated the power play that led to the first of back-to-back, man-advantage goals for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin passed to Kreider, who was stationed next to Daws. In one motion, Kreider accepted the puck and dished to Strome, who went to one knee and beat Daws from point-blank range with 8:53 left in the first.

A holding penalty on Pavel Zacha led to Kreider’s record-setting goal later in the period. Panarin passed from the top of the right faceoff circle to Kreider, who angled his stick as he turned and flicked the puck past Daws.

The Rangers were outshot 6-1 in the second period before adding an insurance goal 3:55 into the third, when Braun’s shot sailed over the glove of Daws.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Yardbarker

Rangers and Penguins square off in last regular season battle

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers on Thursday to conclude a stretch of three meetings in under two weeks between the Metropolitan Division rivals. As it stands, the second-place Rangers (45-20-6, 96 points) and third-place Penguins (41-20-10, 92 points) are in line to meet in the first round of the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yegor Sharangovich
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Ryan Strome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#New York Rangers#The New Jersey Devils#N J Kreider#The Metropolitan Division
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Kreider, Letunov, Trivigno & More

Chris Kreider set a New York Rangers franchise record and moved closer to the 50 goal mark. President and general manager (GM) Chris Drury shored up his prospect list by acquiring Maxim Letunov and signing Bobby Trivigno while the Blueshirts might be able to take the Metropolitan Division. Kreider Sets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
FOX Sports

Rangers host the Senators after shutout victory

Ottawa Senators (26-38-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (46-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Ottawa Senators after the Rangers shut out Pittsburgh 3-0. Igor Shesterkin earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 30 saves. The Rangers are 30-9-2...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

50K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy