Ducks' all-time leading scorer Ryan Getzlaf to retire at the end of the season

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf will retire at the end of the 2021-22 NHL season, he announced Tuesday.

Getzlaf, 36, spent his entire career with the Ducks after he was picked ninth overall by the franchise in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He's the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 1,013 career points via 282 goals and 731 assists. Getzlaf recorded another 37 goals and 120 points in the playoffs.

"It's been an honor to play in the NHL and spend my entire professional career with one organization," Getzlaf said in a statement Tuesday, in part. "A special thanks to the general managers, coaches, support staff, teammates, and of course, our fans. Playing for the Ducks and living in Orange County is a dream for an athlete, and much of that is because of you. Thank you all."

The Ducks haven't yet been eliminated from playoff contention, but a run is highly unlikely with the team at 28-31-12 on the year. Anaheim is sixth in the Pacific Division and has won just one of its last 13 games. Getzlaf has scored 31 points this season.

During his 17-year career with the Ducks, he earned one trip to the All-Star Game and was part of the Anaheim team that won the Stanley Cup in 2007.