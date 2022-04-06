ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

Man pleads guilty in disappearance, death of his child’s mother

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

An East Orange man has pleaded guilty to charges that he killed the mother of his child and disposed of her body.

Tyler Rios, 27, admitted to killing 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar. Rios pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree desecrating of human remains.

Authorities say that Rios strangled Uyar in July 2021, put her body in the trunk of his car and then kidnapped their son, Sebastian Rios. The kidnapping spurred an Amber Alert.

Officials say that Rios drove to Tennessee and dumped Uyar’s body in a wooded area off Interstate 40.

Sebastian Rios was found unharmed on July 10 in Monterey, Tennessee, when Rios was taken into custody.

Rios is expected to be sentenced on June 10. He could serve 25 years in prison.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

