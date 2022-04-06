ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Council Passes First Economic Strategic Plan Shifting Power From County Executive

Image: Montgomery Business Scene

The plan drafted by the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is supposed to spur economic growth in the County against competing jurisdictions in the region such as Fairfax County in Virginia and the District of Columbia. It includes achieving certain target metrics, strategies and concrete measures for increasing business activity in the County. The announcement contains full quotes from County Council members about... READ MORE.

Montgomery Business Scene is focused on bringing you business news about Montgomery County and its relation to the surrounding Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Some of it might be different from what you're used to, but we always want to bring you the truth and make it interesting.

