Hilary Duff shares photos and videos from her family trip to Hawaii after taking a 'lovely' days-long break from social media

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Hilary Duff appeared on Instagram on Tuesday and gave fans a recap of her family trip to Hawaii.

The 34-year-old How I Met Your Father star wore a pink button-up top and chunky gold earrings as she recorded a video.

'Hi!' she said. 'We just got back from Hawaii a couple days ago and I took a social media break when I was there, which was so lovely and needed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vh3Fh_0f0aZjbD00
Rundown: Hilary Duff appeared on Instagram on Tuesday and gave fans a recap of her family trip to Hawaii

Hilary looked radiant in the set of videos shared to Stories for her 20.6 million followers to see.

The former Disney star had on a full face of beaut-enhancing makeup, complete with perfectly shaped brows, blushed cheeks, and a glossy pink lipstick.

'Guys, I've never been more embarrassed in my entire life than being on a plane with Mae Mae,' she teased in reference to her one-year-old daughter Mae James Bair.

'She was the naughtiest baby,' she said about her little girl, who she shares with husband Matthew Koma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYbgQ_0f0aZjbD00
Mommy duty: 'Guys, I've never been more embarrassed in my entire life than being on a plane with Mae Mae,' she teased in reference to her one-year-old daughter Mae James Bair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1gyi_0f0aZjbD00
Adorable: The doting parent showed a closeup photo of her toddler smiling and showing burgeoning teeth

Anticipating pushback, she added, 'And before you go, "Oh, it was her ears or her teeth..." No. Nope. She was perfectly fine.'

The mom-of-three continued, 'But she has found this new level of volume where she screams. I'll post a video of it soon. And it's so loud and it goes on for so long,' she explained.

'It happened for probably four out of the five-and-a-half hours it takes to fly to Hawaii from LA.'

Hilary went on to post a host of photos from throughout the trip and captioned them so her viewers could follow along.

She uploaded one of her youngest child sleeping on her lap during a flight and wrote, 'Got her down for 20 minutes for a 5.5 hr flight.'

Then the entertainer posted her middle child, three-year-old Banks Bair, looking content with a lollipop. 'This one was a champ,' she wrote.

She also shared a snapshot of her spouse sitting on the airplane with a white mug in his hand, flashing his middle finger for the camera.

'This one was fed up,' Mrs. Koma captioned it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImKbs_0f0aZjbD00
Happy: Then the entertainer posted her middle child, three-year-old Banks Bair, looking content with a lollipop. 'This one was a champ,' she wrote
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBo0X_0f0aZjbD00
Firstborn: Duff shared an image of her oldest child, Luca Comrie, from her previous marriage to NHL star Mike Comrie

The doting parent showed a closeup photo of her toddler smiling and showing burgeoning teeth.

'I will only forgive her because of these cute little gap teef!' she joked.

Then Duff shared an image of her oldest child, Luca Comrie, from her previous marriage to NHL star Mike Comrie.

'The true angel,' she captioned a photo of her 10-year-old. She added a halo GIF above his head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVvZt_0f0aZjbD00
Recap: Hilary went on to post a host of photos from throughout the trip and captioned them so her viewers could follow along
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFPe8_0f0aZjbD00
Doting dad: She shared a picture of her husband holding Mae and smiling in a backwards cap and sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8LeQ_0f0aZjbD00
Arrival: The longtime actress shared photos of her and her family after they touched down in Hawaii and got settled

The longtime actress shared photos of her and her family after they touched down in Hawaii and got settled.

She started with a picture of her husband holding Mae and smiling in a backwards cap and sunglasses.

The baby's blonde hair was frizzy and disheveled. Her mother playfully wrote 'drunk' above her head and added white arrows pointing to her little one.

Next she shared a full family portrait and said, 'All in one piece. Party of 5.'

Duff continued the selection of captures with one of her and a friend named Lauren.

The two women were in sun hats and Hilary wrote, 'Couldn't leave this one at home.'

They both cheesed while sitting side by side in bathing suits, with the TV star in a yellow bikini top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxW7M_0f0aZjbD00
Friendship: Duff continued the selection of captures with one of her and a friend named Lauren
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qO0BI_0f0aZjbD00
Relaxation: The former child star posted a picture with Matthew's arm around her neck as Luca leaned into the frame
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4nXt_0f0aZjbD00
The good life: Moving along, the Hollywood vet smiled with a red and cream colored drink in her hand as she wore a strapless green bra top

The former child star posted a picture with Matthew's arm around her neck as Luca leaned into the frame.

She wore blue, green, and white striped pajamas and wrote, 'Was in pajamas every night at 6,' with a peace sign emoji.

Moving along, the Hollywood vet smiled with a red and cream colored drink in her hand as she wore a strapless green bra top.

'Drank 1,000 calorie drinks often,' she noted to her followers. Her daughter Mae sat close by and Hilary sported yellow sunnies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kj8w7_0f0aZjbD00
The guys: 'Da dudes and their devices,' Hilary captioned a photo of Matthew and Luca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdA0P_0f0aZjbD00
Innocence: The entertainer shared a video snippet of her daughter Banks playing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awAmk_0f0aZjbD00
Balancing act: Hilary made sure to give each of her kids personal attention
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZbrk_0f0aZjbD00
Vacation fun: The hands-on mom shared a photo with Banks and captioned 'snow cones errrr day!'

The So Yesterday singer shared glimpses of her getaway as she generously uploaded various shots with each member of her brood.

She managed to get in one-on-one time with each of her children as she smiled with them in multiple photos.

Hilary incorporated videos of her children on the beach, learning to walk, and enjoying snow cones.

She gushed over her kids, at one point sharing a picture of Luca and writing, 'Why is he looking 14?'

Posting a solo shot of her husband posing in front of a palm tree, the multihyphenate wrote, 'Got like 9 minutes with this guy our whole trip,' with a sad face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3JYO_0f0aZjbD00
Big brother: She gushed over her kids, at one point sharing a picture of Luca and writing, 'Why is he looking 14?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HovPr_0f0aZjbD00
Parenthood: Posting a solo shot of her husband posing in front of a palm tree, the multihyphenate wrote, 'Got like 9 minutes with this guy our whole trip,' with a sad face
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkOE6_0f0aZjbD00
Gal pals: Hilary highlighted her friendship with a woman named Conchita Chosco, who she tagged and said, 'God is a woman and her name is nana,' with a prayer hands emoji
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235sTc_0f0aZjbD00
Dad and his girls: Next she showed viewers a picture of her husband and their two daughters. 'My people,' she typed

Hilary highlighted her friendship with a woman named Conchita Chosco, who she tagged and said, 'God is a woman and her name is nana,' with a prayer hands emoji.

Then she posted a snapshot of the two sitting next to each other on a lawn with a stroller in the background.

'Going on like 15 years,' she wrote over the outtake. She wore gold hoops and a lime green top.

Next she showed viewers a picture of her husband and their two daughters. 'My people,' she typed.

The mom and dad duo snuck in a quick flick of just the two of them as Hilary threw her head back and smiled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ME8Ay_0f0aZjbD00
Lovebirds: The mom and dad duo snuck in a quick flick of just the two of them as Hilary threw her head back and smiled
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vyqg_0f0aZjbD00
Cute: The busy mom shared a short snipper of her daughter saying, 'Aloha,' at dinner

After sharing the slew of vacation footage the talented star wrapped up with a video of her on a walk with Mae.

She carried the tot in a front carrier and wore chic sunglasses as her hair blew in the wind.

Her blonde tresses were pulled back into a low bun and she pretended her baby was talking as she said, 'What's that you say? You wanna go on another trip?'

She feigned laughter before she exclaimed, 'Not until you're 16!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109gRC_0f0aZjbD00
Adorable: Her daughter cozied up to her friend Lauren as the two enjoyed a beach sunset
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wqnT_0f0aZjbD00
Sleepy: Duff teased that her husband couldn't handle all the sunshine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNQnZ_0f0aZjbD00
Family love: The wife and mother wrote with a photo of her husband and daughter, 'Love this one'

