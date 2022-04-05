Softball Event Nights Upcoming

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League Baseball’s HBCU ‘PLAY BALL’ Series helps ensure that all boys and girls have the chance to enjoy America’s pastime. The event, which was free for children ages 5–12, was held at Joe Cannon Stadium, home to Coppin State’s Baseball team, where some of the players ran the kids through a few drills before their game vs. Norfolk State. “Really it’s about introducing kids to the game,” Major League Baseball’s Baseball & Softball Development Vice President David James said. “Now there’s going to be a lot of kids here that already play but really we’re also focusing on...

