Jefferson County, CO

Here are the statewide candidates who qualified for primary ballots via petition

By Sara Wilson
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQ4nj_0f0aZVBv00

Hundreds of newly arrived ballots sit in a bag at the Jefferson County elections office on Oct. 21, 2020. (Eli Imadali for Colorado Newsline)

Ahead of the Democratic and Republican parties’ state assemblies this weekend and ongoing congressional assemblies, 11 statewide candidates have already qualified for the primary ballot through the petition process.

Candidates have two routes to the primary ballot: by gathering enough support during the caucus and assembly process or by collecting enough signatures from voters registered with their party.

The Republican and Democratic state assemblies are on April 9. The Democratic congressional assemblies were on April 5. The Republicans have held some congressional assemblies already and will hold the remaining ones on April 8.

Petition-gathering requirements vary by race and those petitions were due to the secretary of state’s office on March 15. The office has not processed every petition submitted, including from Republican state Sen. Don Coram, who hopes to challenge incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Heidi Ganahl only governor candidate to petition

On Tuesday, election officials confirmed that Republican governor hopeful Heidi Ganahl qualified for the primary ballot with approximately 16,500 valid signatures. Gubernatorial candidates need 1,500 signatures per congressional district. Approximately 7,900 of the signatures on Ganahl’s campaign were invalid.

She collected over 2,500 signatures in the 4th Congressional District, her highest yield, and just under 1,900 signatures in the 1st Congressional District, her lowest yield.

Ganahl is going through both the petition and assembly process. She must win at least 10% of delegates at the state assembly or she will lose her spot on the ballot.

Other Republican candidates, including real estate agent Danielle Neuschwanger and former Parker mayor Greg Lopez , will try to land on the ballot through the assembly process.

Joe O’Dea qualifies for Senate primary ballot

Election officials confirmed that Joe O’Dea will be on the Republican primary ballot for U.S. Senate. The party’s eventual nominee will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet .

Senate candidates are required to collect 1,500 signatures in each of the state’s eight congressional districts. O’Dea submitted just over 16,000 valid signatures.

He gathered the most signatures in the 4th Congressional District, which covers the Eastern Plains and Douglas County, and gathered the fewest in the urban 1st Congressional District.

O’Dea is the only Senate candidate to submit a petition.

The other Republicans running to be on the ballot for U.S. Senate are Olympian and former Republican official Eli Bremer , real estate developer Gino Campana , former talk radio host Deborah Flora , business owner Daniel Hendricks , professor Gregory Moore , state Rep. Ron Hanks and former congressional nominee Peter Yu .

First-time candidate Karen Breslin is challenging Bennet for the Democratic nomination.

Pam Anderson likely to primary Tina Peters in Secretary of State race

Republican Pam Anderson , the former Jefferson County clerk and former executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, collected approximately 12,300 valid signatures on her petition.

Secretary of state candidates need to collect 1,000 signatures per congressional district.

“I am humbled & honored by the more than 12,000 Republican voters from across the state that nominated me for Colorado Secretary of State. These voters are a foundation for the momentum we are seeing with all voters that believe I am the best choice for CO,” she posted on her campaign Facebook page.

Like O’Dea, she gathered the most signatures in the Republican stronghold of the 4th Congressional District, and she cut it closest in the 5th Congressional District centered on El Paso County.

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters , who was recently indicted on felony charges related to alleged election equipment tampering, will seek a spot on the primary ballot at the Republican state assembly. She needs the support of at least 30% of delegates to qualify. Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown called on Peters to suspend her campaign following the indictment, but Peters rejected that plea from party leadership and maintains she did nothing wrong.

Republican Mike O’Donnell is also vying for a spot on the primary ballot for secretary of state.

The Republican nominee will face Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold in November. Griswold is unopposed in her nomination.

8 congressional candidates clear petition threshold

Democrats Adam Frisch and Alex Walker , who made headlines with a shocking announcement video , will both be on the primary ballot in the 3rd Congressional District for what is likely to be a highly competitive, expensive race in both the primary and general elections.

There are eight Democrats in the district running for the nomination to face controversial incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert . Democrat Scott Yates and Republican Don Coram also submitted petitions but they have not been processed.

Candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives must collect 1,500 signatures in their district.

Frisch submitted just under 1,700 valid signatures and Walker submitted just over 1,700 valid signatures.

In the 5th Congressional District, incumbent eight-term Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn and Rebecca Keltie both qualified for the Republican primary ballot through petition. Lamborn returned approximately 2,300 valid signatures and Keltie returned approximately 1,700.

State Rep. Dave Williams won support at the congressional assembly for the district on April 2 and will also be on the ballot. Andrew Heaton is awaiting a ruling on his submitted petition.

In the 7th Congressional District, Republican Tim Reichert qualified for the ballot after submitting approximately 2,400 valid signatures.

“I am proud to announce that I am the first candidate in CO-7 officially on the ballot for our upcoming primary. I would like to give a huge thank you to each voter who gave their signature. With your momentum, we have the opportunity to carry a sweeping victory on June 28,” the economist wrote on his campaign Facebook page.

Republican Erik Aadland ’s petition was deemed insufficient by the secretary of state’s office on March 14. He submitted 46 fewer signatures than required, according to the office. He switched to the assembly process following the petition rejection.

Aadland maintains he had enough valid signatures in the nearly 2,000 he submitted and filed a lawsuit that asks a district judge to order him on the ballot. The secretary of state’s office has not responded.

Republicans Carl Andersen and Brad Dempsey also submitted petitions but they have not been processed yet.

In the newly-formed 8th Congressional District, Republicans Tyler Allcorn , state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Thornton mayor Jan Kulmann qualified for the ballot.

Allcorn submitted approximately 1,900 valid signatures, Kirkmeyer submitted approximately 1,700 and Kulmann submitted approximately 2,000.

Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine qualified for the ballot at the congressional assembly on April 2. Giulianna “Jewels” Gray ’s petition has not been processed and she did not qualify at assembly.

Primary elections are on June 28.

The post Here are the statewide candidates who qualified for primary ballots via petition appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

