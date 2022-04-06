Mahoning County Public Health to hold vaccine booster clinic

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is phasing out its community vaccine clinics. That includes the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic buses. (credit: CBS) Starting March 31, CDPHE will begin transitioning to traditional health care settings. Final operations for those sites are on the state’s website. CDPHE said nearly 2,000 providers are part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program, including doctor’s offices and pharmacies. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic buses will continue visiting communities until at least June 30 to reach those hard-to-contact populations. CDPHE said if necessary, those community vaccine clinics can be reestablished in about a month.

COLORADO STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO