Nelson County, VA

Event supporting Nelson County animal welfare nonprofits coming up

By News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An upcoming event will help support three animal welfare nonprofits. Ales for Animals will take place April 9 at the Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington. According to a release, it is...

