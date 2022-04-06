Event supporting Nelson County animal welfare nonprofits coming up

According to David Rosenbloom ’25, Simon Billings ’25 and Manny Rutinel LAW ’22 — the cofounders of the Yale Animal Society — animal welfare affects everyone. The student organization, which plans to officially begin programming next fall, focuses on the potential for a more humane food system. All three student founders were drawn to the cause by a mutual concern for animal welfare, but their understanding of the issue’s nuances has grown as they’ve continued advocacy. Factory farming, the three founders emphasized, is an expansive concern, affecting not only animal wellbeing but also issues of sustainability, labor rights and public health.

ANIMALS ・ 23 DAYS AGO