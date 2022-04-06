ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Cavs fall to Magic; now locked into play-in tournament

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJ9SZ_0f0aYkaZ00

ORLANDO, Florida (WKBN) – The Orlando Magic topped the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 on Tuesday night, snapping a six-game losing streak in the process.

Cleveland has now lost eight of its last ten games. The Cavaliers are locked into the play-in game, having dropped to 43-37 on the season.

Cleveland State hires new men’s basketball coach

Mo Bamba led the way for Orlando with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Ignas Brazdeikis added 20 points off the bench in the win.

Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 27 points, while Lauri Markkanen 25 in the setback.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff hopes disappear with 120-115 loss to Orlando Magic, will tackle play-in tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic made the Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff hopes disappear Tuesday night. Given what was at stake, with so few games remaining in the regular season, clinging to hope for a late-season miracle to make the top 6, the Cavs suffered their most disappointing loss of the season to the flailing Magic, 120-115. Orlando entered the night having lost six straight games. Cleveland’s play-in tournament role was sealed after Toronto beat Atlanta.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Florida, OH
Orlando, FL
Sports
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 40-point game

Boston Celtics (49-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points in the Chicago Bulls' 127-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls are 29-21 in conference games. Chicago is...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Ignas Brazdeikis
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#The Orlando Magic#Cleveland State
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
WKBN

WKBN

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy