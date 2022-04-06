Cavs fall to Magic; now locked into play-in tournament

ORLANDO, Florida (WKBN) – The Orlando Magic topped the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 on Tuesday night, snapping a six-game losing streak in the process.

Cleveland has now lost eight of its last ten games. The Cavaliers are locked into the play-in game, having dropped to 43-37 on the season.

Mo Bamba led the way for Orlando with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Ignas Brazdeikis added 20 points off the bench in the win.

Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 27 points, while Lauri Markkanen 25 in the setback.

