Four Valley schools face off at track and field meet

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland, Ursuline, Austintown Fitch and Canfield went head-to-head Tuesday at a track and field meet at Howland Middle School.

Watch the video above for meet highlights and to hear from some runners.

Ursuline senior Clancy Chrystal came in first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15:02. Chrystal qualified for the state tournament in the same event as a junior.

“It was pretty good,” Chrystal said. “First race of the season. So, it was fun. It’s been a while since I’ve ran, so it’s good to get back out again. Get out, run.”

Fitch junior Madison Bucko had the fastest time in the 100m dash with 16:40.

“I’m happy because this is my first 100 this season and I just kind of want to get back into things,” Bucko said.

Canfield senior Nick Plant broke a 16-year-old school record in the 400m. He finished with a time of 49:71.

The Cardinals’ 4×200 relay team took home a first-place finish as well. Ben Philips, Eddie Russo, Dan Inglis and Broc Lowry combined for a time of 1:14:94.

“Danny Inglis did a really good job at the end,” Lowry said. “He’s really fast. It was basically just a team effort. Good handoffs and good effort by everyone all around.”

Howland swept the field events on the girls’ side, coming in first place in the high jump, long jump, discus throw, shot put and pole vault.

The Austintown Fitch boys won the meet with a total of 104 points.

Howland’s girls came in first with 105 points.

