Cisco to see first water rate increase since 2008

By Miriam Chamberlain
 2 days ago

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It has been 13 years since the City of Cisco raised its water rates, but that is changing soon, as residents will now see a minimum increase of $2.53 each month.

Cisco City Manager Darwin Archer says due to inflation, Cisco city council believed it was time to implement the increase.

“The city is tightening their belt, per se, with how we’re doing things in trying to be even more proactive in helping to stretch our dollars as far as we can. We’ve seen chemical cost increase of 200% and above since we’ve put our budget in place last October,” said Archer.

Since 2008, Archer says the city’s water rates have been consistent and the city’s last wastewater increase was back in august of 2015.

“We understand that there are folks that are on a fixed income, but we have worked very diligently,” said Archer.

Current water rates will be raised by 5 percent, customers who use 2,000 gallons of water a month will see their water and wastewater rates increase by $2.53. The fee increase will be larger for customers using more water.

Longterm Cisco resident Alton Frazier says he agrees with the water rate increase.

“I trust the city to do what they have to do, you know, so I’m behind that,” said Frazier.

Frazier says due to the number of city developments he has witnessed over the years, he believes this will be best.

“I know a lot of the city people here and they’re hard-working people. I think they’re doing the best they can,” said Frazier.

Archer says this new water rate will benefit the residents of Cisco by allowing funds to be put back into the city.

“Just all the components that it takes to produce potable water, to distribute that potable water, to collect the wastewater, and then to treat the wastewater to make it safe,” said Archer.

Based on historical uses average, Archer says combined water and wastewater rate increases could generate an additional $85,000 for an entire year, depending on the usage by customers.

Cisco city council has approved the new water rate, but a date has not been set for it to go into effect.

