Providence, RI

RI lawmaker pushes to criminalize ‘stolen valor’

By Shiina LoSciuto, Sarah Doiron
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly one month after a woman was arrested for profiting off a fake Bronze Star and Purple Heart she claimed to have earned while serving in the military, a Rhode Island lawmaker is hoping to criminalize the act of “stolen valor.”

Sarah Cavanaugh, 31, is accused of bilking nonprofit organizations out of thousands of dollars meant for war heroes. She is facing numerous federal charges including wire fraud, faking military awards and service and aggravated identity theft.

RI woman arrested for profiting off fake Bronze Star, Purple Heart

Cavanaugh has claimed for years that she served in the United States Marine Corps and received some of the military’s highest honors, according to prosecutors. She has also told several nonprofit organizations that she got cancer from exposure to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan , where she inhaled “particulate matter in the aftermath of an improvised explosive device (IED) attack.”

But federal investigators later learned Cavanaugh not only didn’t earn these accolades, she had also never served in the United States Marine Corps at all.

Instead, prosecutors believe she forged military documents and used her position as a social worker at the Providence VA to access patients’ medical records and attempt to pass them off as her own .

Former VFW commander accused of passing VA patient's medical records off as her own

Rep. Samuel Azzinaro, chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, tells 12 News he was inspired by Cavanaugh’s case to introduce legislation that would make it illegal for someone to lie about serving in the military.

“I can’t believe someone would do that,” Azzinaro said. “Why would you even do that? That’s the issue I have with it.”

Azzinaro said he doesn’t believe there’s a law currently on the books in Rhode Island that addresses situations like Cavanaugh’s.

“It mars up the people that are in the military and have gone through battle and wars,” he said. “It’s something that should just not ever happen.”

The legislation, which would make “stolen valor” a misdemeanor crime in Rhode Island, was held for further study during Tuesday night’s House Judiciary Committee.

While there’s no timeline as to how this proposal will move forward, Azzinaro believes it will gain traction this session, especially as the Cavanaugh case moves forward.

Cavanaugh has been placed on leave from her job at the Providence VA pending the outcome of the investigation, and she has also resigned from her role as the commander of VFW Post 152 .

