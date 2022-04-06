ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth, PA

Moravian Historical Society Awarded Pandemic Recovery Grant from the American Historical Association

By The Valley Ledger
 2 days ago

Nazareth, PA—The Moravian Historical Society (MHS) is honored to announce that it has been awarded funding from the American Historical Association’s Grants to Sustain and Advance the Work of Historical Organizations Program, which provides relief to institutions adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This opportunity was made possible with support from...

