NEBRASKA CITY-Nebraska City Utilities would like to notify our customers and the general public of a new phone scam that we have been notified of by multiple customers. The scam involves someone contacting you by phone posing as your utility company (it is unknown if they actually identify themselves as NCU or any specific utility organization), claiming you have overpaid and are due a refund and promising lower rates.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 23 DAYS AGO