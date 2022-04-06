Hawks' Trae Young: Hands out 15 dimes

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers future Hall of Famer LeBron James joined “The Shop” and revealed which player he would most like to play with that is currently in the NBA. James said he wanted to play with the Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Curry was on 95.7...
Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
Four-time scoring champ Kevin Durant decides to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors. His decision to join the Splash Brothers and a team that just set the NBA record with 73 wins last season sent tremors through the league. Players and executives throughout the league immediately started to contemplate how the newest super team would alter the landscape. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of Durant’s decision on July 4, 2016.
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 131-113 win at the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday to conclude the 41-game road schedule. The Mavs also remain within striking distance of the third seed in the Western Conference . On today's Mavs Donuts, we touch on the Mavericks clinching 50 wins, Dirk Nowitzki's...
A team lurking near the bottom of the Play-In could make a deep run this NBA postseason – and it isn’t the Brooklyn Nets. The Atlanta Hawks once again find themselves in the playoff mix this season. And just like last year, Atlanta is a team to be taken seriously.
The Washington Wizards lost to the Hawks 118-103 in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... As the Wizards are playing out the string of their season, eliminated from postseason play, they got a glimpse on Wednesday night of one of the last teams to qualify for the play-in tournament in the East, the Atlanta Hawks. It was a reminder of how strong and unusually deep the conference has become.
The Atlanta Hawks kept pace with the Brooklyn Nets in their duel for the No. 8 playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament Wednesday night, riding Trae Young’s 30-point performance to a 118-103 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards. Both the Nets (42-38), who beat the New York...
The Dallas Mavericks are one of the best teams in the NBA this 2021-22 season. They have the fifth-best record in the NBA, establishing themselves as legitimate title contenders. However, Luka Doncic knows they have one problem: they can’t seem to win against non-playoff teams or those with losing records.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be relieved of his duties after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and special adviser Kurt Rambis are expected to remain in charge in L.A. The...
Luka Doncic put on a show for the Mavericks against the Pistons on Wednesday night, stunning NBA Twitter with his no-look passes. The Mavericks continued to put pressure on the Warriors for third place in the Western Conference on Wednesday by blowing out the Pistons in Detroit. The postseason implications...
Curry logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 victory over New York. Across two games in a Nets uniform against the Knicks, Curry has knocked down nine of 16 threes while recording a plus-45 in the box score. Curry's playing time has increased and stabilized over his past four games, likely symbolizing his strong role heading into postseason play.
New Orleans Pelicans (36-44, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (55-25, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts New Orleans trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 10-5 against division opponents. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per...
Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
McCollum amassed 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Kings. McCollum continues to thrive with the Pelicans. He can flash tremendous upside with scoring totals of 30-plus points and also excels with excellent secondary numbers on a consistent basis.
Over the years, the NBA has been home to some of the most talented basketball players from all around the globe. The league features a lot of amazing players, but even among them, some players are simply the best. With each decade, the said players get replaced by another set...
Comments / 0