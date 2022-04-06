ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Sam Moll: Impresses during spring

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Moll finished Cactus League play with a 1.59 ERA and 9:0 K:BB across 5.2 innings over six appearances. The southpaw provided...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not starting Opening Day

Lowrie is not in the lineup for Friday's Opening Day game against the Phillies. Previous reports indicated Lowrie would be Oakland's primary first baseman this season, but he won't fill that role just yet. His absence could a sign that he needs more time to ramp up after joining the Athletics late in March. Seth Brown starts at first base in his absence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Heads to bench

Schwindel will sit Friday against the Brewers. Schwindel started at first base on Opening Day and went 0-for-4. He'll hit the bench in favor of Alfonso Rivas this time around. Rivas bats left-handed and Schwindel bats right-handed, but it's too early to call this a platoon situation, as the Brewers started right-handers (Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff) in each of the first two games. When Schwindel sits, it will come against a right-hander, but the percentage of righties against whom he'll hit the bench won't become clear until a week or two into the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Swats solo shot

Edman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-0 win over the Pirates. Edman hit ninth Thursday against the right-handed JT Brubaker after hitting leadoff in an everyday role last season. His first hit of the season left the yard in the eighth inning off reliever Aaron Fletcher. Edman isn't known for his pop -- he's posted a modest 27 homers across his three major-league seasons. Batting at the bottom of the order could hurt the second baseman's production due to a drop in the volume of his plate appearances, though there's still a chance he'll hit leadoff against southpaws.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol

Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the Dolphins accepted it because of the player’s production.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Rejoins major-league club

De La Cruz has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. De La Cruz was sent down by the Marlins on March 26, but he'll ultimately be included on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games for Miami last year and slashed .296/.356/.427 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Rob Kaminsky: Lands with Mariners

Kaminsky signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday, per the MLB transaction log. Kaminsky spent the 2021 season with the Phillies, though he threw only one inning due to an elbow injury. He has been assigned to Double-A Arkansas, despite the fact that he has past major-league experience. It's unlikely that Kaminsky will see action in the majors during the 2022 campaign, but if he does, it would likely come in a low-leverage relief role.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Slated to miss six weeks

Moniak has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will miss approximately six weeks to begin the regular season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Moniak was initially diagnosed with a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch during his final at-bat of spring training, but he's dealing with a more significant injury that will force him to miss at least a month and a half. Since Odubel Herrera (oblique) will begin the year on the injured list, Matt Vierling should serve as the Phillies' primary center fielder early in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Brett Sullivan: Dealt to San Diego

The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Pirates reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Tuesday. Perez was one of three non-roster catchers who was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, leaving the Pirates without an obvious No. 2 option behind top backstop Roberto Perez with Opening Day just two days away. Pittsburgh will most likely explore the trade and free-agent markets for another option to slot behind Roberto Perez on the depth chart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Sent down Wednesday

Raley was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Raley was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays in mid-March, but he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll likely be a candidate to fill in as depth in the outfield at some point in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins season on IL

The White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Moncada won't be eligible to make his season debut until April 15. The White Sox had previously indicated that Moncada tweaked a side muscle upon exiting Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, but follow-up tests evidently confirmed that he strained his oblique. According to Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago, Andrew Vaughn was spotted practicing at third base Thursday during the White Sox's team workout, so he could step in to replace Moncada at the hot corner for Friday's season opener in Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Loses out in roster battle

The Royals optioned Rivera to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. Kansas City is expected to begin the season with a four-man bench that includes two outfielders (Kyle Isbel and Edward Olivares) and a first baseman/designated hitter in Ryan O'Hearn, which left no room for Rivera as a utility infielder. The lack of a versatile infielder off the bench shouldn't prove too consequential for the Royals, as everyday players Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez, Adalberto Mondesi and Hunter Dozier are all capable of playing at multiple positions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Koch: Joins Seattle on MiLB deal

Koch signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on March 10. He's been assigned to Triple-A Tacoma, where he's expected to serve in a relief role. The 31-year-old has made appearances at the big-league level in four different seasons, though he hasn't reached the majors since 2019.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Booted off 40-man roster

The Diamondbacks designated Baragar for assignment Tuesday. Baragar had already missed out on a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week, but now he'll hit the waiver wire for the second time in less than a month after being booted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, Baragar will stick around in the organization and report back to Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Expunged from 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Monte Harrison: Joins Halos on MiLB deal

Harrison signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday. The 26-year-old was released by the Marlins in late March, but it didn't take long for him to latch on with a new team. Once a highly-regarded prospect, Harrison has mostly struggled in the upper minors and has only 41 big-league games under his belt. He hit .238/.328/.442 with 15 home runs, 52 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 74 games at the Triple-A level last season, and he'll remain at that level with the Angels to open 2022.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Tyler Ivey: DFA'd by Houston

Ivey was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Ivey was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land in late March, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster as the regular season gets underway. The 25-year-old should remain in Sugar Land if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
HOUSTON, TX

