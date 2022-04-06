Oilers' Mike Smith: Will start Tuesday

A win by the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and a Los Angeles Kings loss a day prior have Connor McDavid’s team supplanting the Kings for the second spot in the Pacific Division. The Oilers now have 87 points, while the Kings are stuck with 86. The Oilers are now eyeing to catch the Calgary Flames for the lead in the division, but they can’t look too far ahead as they have Los Angeles on their plate later tonight. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Oilers-Kings prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO