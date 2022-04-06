Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Not starting Tuesday

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is coming down the home stretch with just a month left to play. It marks the first full 82-game slate for the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020. As the regular season winds down, the NHL playoff picture is beginning to come...
The Edmonton Oilers are 6-1 with defenseman Brett Kulak in the lineup. This is not to say he’s the sole reason Edmonton has gone on a bit of a run here and put themselves in a good spot to secure second place in the Pacific Division with a win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, but he’s helped.
Anaheim Ducks (28-32-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-37-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Anaheim meet in a non-conference matchup. The Flyers are 13-17-6 on their home ice. Philadelphia is the last team in the league averaging 6.8 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads them...
Columbus Blue Jackets (33-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Sam Gagner scored two goals in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Jets. The Red Wings are 18-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kevin Connauton, Owen Tippett and Noah Cates scored in Philadelphia's three-goal second period and the Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Thursday night for their second straight road win. Travis Konecny added a goal in the third period, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ohio native Carson Meyer of the Columbus Blue Jackets is bringing the puck from his first NHL goal back home. “(I'll) probably put it in my dad’s man cave in the basement," Meyer said. ”I owe it to him to give him that puck. It can go right next to his Cincinnati Bengals towel."
Connor McDavid has been a scoring machine for the Edmonton Oilers this season. The former first-overall pick has been insane on the ice this season, leading the team in scoring and goals this year. His performance has been reminiscent of a certain franchise legend that has attained peak status in history so far.
BLUE JACKETS (33-32-6) vs. FLYERS (22-37-11) Sometimes all it takes is a little luck -- or perhaps a standout goaltending performance -- to break a skid in the National Hockey League. The Blue Jackets were outshot by a 49-30 margin (and out-attempted 78-57) Tuesday night in Philadelphia, yet Elvis Merzlikins...
Pickard (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Jets. Pickard has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury since he was hurt March 27 versus the Penguins. With Thomas Greiss healthy again, Pickard will likely be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids once he is medically cleared to play. He can be considered out indefinitely until further notice.
Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
