Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Steps up late in win

The Montreal Canadiens will head out on the road later on Wednesday for a short two-game trip which will see them face the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs. In his post-practice press conference, Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis announced that, while he won't see any game action, star goaltender Carey Price will accompany the team to Newark and Toronto.
In the return match of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) will visit Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third and final meeting of the season series...
Washington Capitals (38-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-21-10, third in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Pittsburgh trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak. The Penguins are 12-7-2 against Metropolitan opponents. Pittsburgh is 10th in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby...
BOSTON - Barely a day away from his first-ever NCAA Frozen Four appearance, Bruins prospect John Beecher finally got to see TD Garden for the first time on Tuesday - the same day as his 21st birthday. "This was actually my first time at the Garden, yesterday when we arrived,"...
The Boston Bruins will once again be without star right winger David Pastrnak when they play the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Friday night. Pastrnak suffered an injury in the third period of Monday's overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets and was unable...
Wednesday's matchup marks second and final meeting between Detroit and Winnipeg this season. After an impressive win against Boston on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets less than 24 hours later to conclude the second half of a midweek back-to-back. Wednesday's puck drop from Canada Life Centre is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kevin Connauton, Owen Tippett and Noah Cates scored in Philadelphia's three-goal second period and the Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Thursday night for their second straight road win. Travis Konecny added a goal in the third period, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots...
Columbus Blue Jackets (33-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Sam Gagner scored two goals in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Jets. The Red Wings are 18-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as a part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night. Christian Dvorak had a...
Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
Mitchell will be rested for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City. The Jazz played an overtime game against Memphis on Tuesday night, so Mitchell will get the night off against an inferior opponent on the second half of the back-to-back. Mike Conley will also rest for Utah. Expect both players to return to action Friday against Phoenix.
Holtz signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. After posting seven catches for 91 yards in 2019, Holtz failed to catch a pass in 2020 or 2021. If he makes the initial 53-man roster, the undrafted tight end out of Pittsburgh will likely serve primarily as a blocker once again in 2022.
