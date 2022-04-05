ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Jane Lang pulls away from Brian Borchardt to become Neenah's second female mayor

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago

NEENAH - Voters selected Jane Lang, a lifelong Neenah resident with eight years of experience in local government, as the city's next mayor.

Lang, 58, becomes the second woman elected mayor in Neenah's history. Marigen Carpenter was the first, serving from 1982 to 1998. Carpenter endorsed Lang's campaign for mayor.

The significance wasn't lost on Lang, executive director of the Neenah Historical Society for the past 10 years.

"I was so thankful for her endorsement, and so thankful for (former) Mayor (George) Scherck's endorsement," Lang said amid family and friends gathered at Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel. "It meant so much to me having known them for pretty much all my life."

Lang defeated Brian Borchardt in Tuesday's election to earn a four-year term in office. She will succeed incumbent Dean Kaufert, who didn't seek reelection after eight years at the helm.

"I'm just super excited and humbled and incredibly grateful to the community for supporting me," Lang told The Post-Crescent after learning of her victory. "I just love my hometown."

According to unofficial results, Lang received 3,235 votes (56.7% of the total) in the nonpartisan race, and Borchardt received 2,474 votes (43.3%).

Lang's family roots date to some of Neenah's founders. Her great-great-grandfather was Harvey Latimer Kimberly, who in 1848, along with his brother John Robbins Kimberly, built the Kimberly Double House on Wisconsin Avenue. Her great-grandfather Daniel Lucius Kimberly served as Neenah mayor in 1877. Helen Kimberly Stuart, granddaughter of John Robbins Kimberly, was the first woman to run for Neenah mayor in 1932.

Lang said she is excited to get started as mayor and work with city directors and staff.

"They're the ones running the city," she said. "The mayor leads, but I am so thankful for the amazing people who work for the city of Neenah."

Borchardt had high praise for Lang after his defeat.

“I don’t think Neenah could have gone wrong tonight,” he said from a gathering at Greene’s Pour House. “I am going to support Jane in all of her endeavors. I have mad respect for her. She’s put the time and effort into it. She’s amazing.”

Borchardt said he was proud of his effort and of his campaign.

“I think Jane and I showed how a contested election like this could be run positively,” he said. “There was no mudslinging or negativity.”

Lang and Borchardt each raised more than $12,500 for their election bid , according to campaign financial reports filed with the clerk's office last week.

Through March 21, Lang raised $12,866 and spent $10,730, and Borchardt raised $15,104 and spent $9,278.

Lang has served on the Common Council since 2014 and campaigned on her ability to step into the role of mayor on day one.

She will relinquish her position on the council, and the council will decide whether to elect or appoint someone to fill out the final year of her term.

Borchardt, 49, is a Neenah teacher and has served on the council since September 2020. His term runs through April 2024.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Jane Lang pulls away from Brian Borchardt to become Neenah's second female mayor

