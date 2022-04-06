ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

Over 800 grams of meth recovered in DeKalb County last month

By Zach Hester
DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 800 grams of methamphetamine was recovered last month by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a statement, deputies and narcotics agents arrested 39 people in March, resulting in the recovery of 851 grams of methamphetamine, 2,162 grams of marijuana, three grams of synthetic marijuana, and a stolen firearm. The sheriff’s office also had two vehicle pursuits during the month.

The following arrests were reported by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office during the month of March:

  • Bradley Ray Watwood
  • Christopher Daniel Jones
  • Christopher M. Smith
  • Cleveland Bailey Brown
  • Damon Patrick Ford
  • Devin Scott Speakman
  • Emily Christine Johnson
  • Gary Plunkett
  • Hillary Dawn Burt Dornhecker
  • James Matthew Morris
  • Jared Kane Johnson
  • Jeffrey Thomas George
  • Jeremy Lee Nix
  • Jeremy Morris
  • Jerome Jackson George
  • Jessica Wood
  • John David Sycks Jr.
  • Kelley Wayne Anderson
  • Melinda Benson Davis
  • Misty Marie Wiley
  • Nicholas Rounsaville
  • Orlando Ramon Wright
  • Phillip Chance Culpepper
  • Rena Lestie Vanpevenage
  • Rickey Ethan Powell
  • Ryan Edward Wilson
  • Sonya Slaton Whitten
  • Stanley Legene Bruce
  • Timothy T. Byars
  • Whitney Dannelle York
  • Andre Ladon Orr

March 1

  • Damon Patrick Ford, 43, of Henagar: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Melinda Benson Davis, 44, of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 2

  • Timothy T. Byars, 37, of Kingston, Ga.: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in an illegal drug
  • Christopher Daniel Jones, 32, of Rainsville: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Christopher M. Smith, 48, of Crossville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Devin Scott Speakman, 25, of Collinsville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of altered firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, one failure to appear warrant
  • Bradley Ray Watwood, 41, of Boaz: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), six failure to appear warrants

March 3

  • Jeremy Lee Nix, 39, of Fort Payne: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance)

March 5

  • Orlando Ramon Wright, 32, of Atlanta, Ga.: Giving false ID to LE officers, public intoxication, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 6

  • Jared Kane Johnson, 21, of Section: Unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 7

  • Philip Chance Culpepper, 28, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jeffrey Thomas George, 49, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • James Matthew Morris Jr., 26, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jessica Wood, 39, of Fort Payne: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

March 8

  • Nicholas Rounsaville, 20, of Chattanooga, Tenn.: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, second degree receiving stolen property, and carrying a concealed weapon
  • Emily Christine Johnson, 20, of Chattanooga, Tenn.: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, receiving stolen property in the second degree, carrying a concealed weapon

March 9

  • Jeremy Morris, 43, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Sonya Slaton Whitten, 49, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession with intent, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband in the second degree

March 11

  • Stanley Legene Bruce, 53, of Crossville: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree
  • John David Sycks Jr., 25, of Rainsville: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, second degree promoting prison contraband, and seven failure to appear warrants
  • Whitney Dannelle York, 28, of Fyffe: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest
March 13

  • Cleveland Bailey Brown, 24, of Boaz: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 15

  • Stanley Legene Bruce, 53, of Crossville: Trafficking in any illegal drug (two counts), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance
  • Gary Plunkett, 56, of Crossville: Trafficking in any illegal drug (two counts), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance

March 18

  • Ryan Edward Wilson, 34, of Scottsboro: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 19

  • Hillary Dawn Burt Dornhecker, 30, of Rainsville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Rena Lestie Vanpevenage, 28, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 22

  • Jarvis Irwin Crutcher, 28, of Toney: Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second degree promoting prison contraband, public intoxication, persons forbidden to possess pistol, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree
  • Jerome Jackson George, 37, of Ellijay, Ga.: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Misty Marie Wiley, 46, of Guntersville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs

March 24

  • Andre Ladon Orr, 49, of Collinsville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree criminal trespassing

March 28

  • Kelley Wayne Anderson, 44, of Section: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, one failure to appear warrant

March 31

  • Rickey Ethan Powell, 21, of Gadsden: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying brass knuckles/sling shot

