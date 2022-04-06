Over 800 grams of meth recovered in DeKalb County last month
DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 800 grams of methamphetamine was recovered last month by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a statement, deputies and narcotics agents arrested 39 people in March, resulting in the recovery of 851 grams of methamphetamine, 2,162 grams of marijuana, three grams of synthetic marijuana, and a stolen firearm. The sheriff’s office also had two vehicle pursuits during the month.Scottsboro woman arrested for trafficking meth, drug possession
The following arrests were reported by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office during the month of March:
March 1
- Damon Patrick Ford, 43, of Henagar: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Melinda Benson Davis, 44, of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
March 214-year-old killed in DeKalb County hit and run
- Timothy T. Byars, 37, of Kingston, Ga.: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in an illegal drug
- Christopher Daniel Jones, 32, of Rainsville: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Christopher M. Smith, 48, of Crossville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Devin Scott Speakman, 25, of Collinsville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of altered firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, one failure to appear warrant
- Bradley Ray Watwood, 41, of Boaz: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), six failure to appear warrants
March 3
- Jeremy Lee Nix, 39, of Fort Payne: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance)
March 518-wheeler strikes power pole in Scottsboro
- Orlando Ramon Wright, 32, of Atlanta, Ga.: Giving false ID to LE officers, public intoxication, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
March 6
- Jared Kane Johnson, 21, of Section: Unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
March 7
- Philip Chance Culpepper, 28, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Jeffrey Thomas George, 49, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- James Matthew Morris Jr., 26, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Jessica Wood, 39, of Fort Payne: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)
March 8
- Nicholas Rounsaville, 20, of Chattanooga, Tenn.: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, second degree receiving stolen property, and carrying a concealed weapon
- Emily Christine Johnson, 20, of Chattanooga, Tenn.: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, receiving stolen property in the second degree, carrying a concealed weapon
March 9
- Jeremy Morris, 43, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Sonya Slaton Whitten, 49, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession with intent, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband in the second degree
March 11
- Stanley Legene Bruce, 53, of Crossville: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree
- John David Sycks Jr., 25, of Rainsville: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, second degree promoting prison contraband, and seven failure to appear warrants
- Whitney Dannelle York, 28, of Fyffe: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest
March 13
- Cleveland Bailey Brown, 24, of Boaz: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
March 15
- Stanley Legene Bruce, 53, of Crossville: Trafficking in any illegal drug (two counts), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance
- Gary Plunkett, 56, of Crossville: Trafficking in any illegal drug (two counts), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance
March 18
- Ryan Edward Wilson, 34, of Scottsboro: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
March 19
- Hillary Dawn Burt Dornhecker, 30, of Rainsville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Rena Lestie Vanpevenage, 28, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
March 22
- Jarvis Irwin Crutcher, 28, of Toney: Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second degree promoting prison contraband, public intoxication, persons forbidden to possess pistol, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree
- Jerome Jackson George, 37, of Ellijay, Ga.: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misty Marie Wiley, 46, of Guntersville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs
March 24
- Andre Ladon Orr, 49, of Collinsville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree criminal trespassing
March 28
- Kelley Wayne Anderson, 44, of Section: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, one failure to appear warrant
March 31
- Rickey Ethan Powell, 21, of Gadsden: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying brass knuckles/sling shot
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0