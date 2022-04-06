Over 800 grams of meth recovered in DeKalb County last month

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 800 grams of methamphetamine was recovered last month by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a statement, deputies and narcotics agents arrested 39 people in March, resulting in the recovery of 851 grams of methamphetamine, 2,162 grams of marijuana, three grams of synthetic marijuana, and a stolen firearm. The sheriff’s office also had two vehicle pursuits during the month.

The following arrests were reported by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office during the month of March:

Bradley Ray Watwood

Christopher Daniel Jones

Christopher M. Smith

Cleveland Bailey Brown

Damon Patrick Ford

Devin Scott Speakman

Emily Christine Johnson

Gary Plunkett

Hillary Dawn Burt Dornhecker

James Matthew Morris

Jared Kane Johnson

Jeffrey Thomas George

Jeremy Lee Nix

Jeremy Morris

Jerome Jackson George

Jessica Wood

John David Sycks Jr.

Kelley Wayne Anderson

Melinda Benson Davis

Misty Marie Wiley

Nicholas Rounsaville

Orlando Ramon Wright

Phillip Chance Culpepper

Rena Lestie Vanpevenage

Rickey Ethan Powell

Ryan Edward Wilson

Sonya Slaton Whitten

Stanley Legene Bruce

Timothy T. Byars

Whitney Dannelle York

Andre Ladon Orr

March 1

Damon Patrick Ford, 43, of Henagar: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Melinda Benson Davis, 44, of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 2

Timothy T. Byars, 37, of Kingston, Ga.: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in an illegal drug

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in an illegal drug Christopher Daniel Jones, 32, of Rainsville: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Christopher M. Smith, 48, of Crossville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Devin Scott Speakman, 25, of Collinsville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of altered firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, one failure to appear warrant

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of altered firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, one failure to appear warrant Bradley Ray Watwood, 41, of Boaz: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), six failure to appear warrants

March 3

Jeremy Lee Nix, 39, of Fort Payne: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance)

March 5

Orlando Ramon Wright, 32, of Atlanta, Ga.: Giving false ID to LE officers, public intoxication, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 6

Jared Kane Johnson, 21, of Section: Unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 7

Philip Chance Culpepper, 28, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Jeffrey Thomas George, 49, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia James Matthew Morris Jr., 26, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Jessica Wood, 39, of Fort Payne: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

March 8

Nicholas Rounsaville, 20, of Chattanooga, Tenn.: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, second degree receiving stolen property, and carrying a concealed weapon

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, second degree receiving stolen property, and carrying a concealed weapon Emily Christine Johnson, 20, of Chattanooga, Tenn.: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, receiving stolen property in the second degree, carrying a concealed weapon

March 9

Jeremy Morris, 43, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Sonya Slaton Whitten, 49, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession with intent, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband in the second degree

March 11

Stanley Legene Bruce, 53, of Crossville: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree John David Sycks Jr., 25, of Rainsville: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, second degree promoting prison contraband, and seven failure to appear warrants

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, second degree promoting prison contraband, and seven failure to appear warrants Whitney Dannelle York, 28, of Fyffe: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest

March 13

Cleveland Bailey Brown, 24, of Boaz: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 15

Stanley Legene Bruce, 53, of Crossville: Trafficking in any illegal drug (two counts), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance

Trafficking in any illegal drug (two counts), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance Gary Plunkett, 56, of Crossville: Trafficking in any illegal drug (two counts), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance

March 18

Ryan Edward Wilson, 34, of Scottsboro: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 19

Hillary Dawn Burt Dornhecker, 30, of Rainsville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Rena Lestie Vanpevenage, 28, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 22

Jarvis Irwin Crutcher, 28, of Toney: Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second degree promoting prison contraband, public intoxication, persons forbidden to possess pistol, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree

Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second degree promoting prison contraband, public intoxication, persons forbidden to possess pistol, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree Jerome Jackson George, 37, of Ellijay, Ga.: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Misty Marie Wiley, 46, of Guntersville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs

March 24

Andre Ladon Orr, 49, of Collinsville: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree criminal trespassing

March 28

Kelley Wayne Anderson, 44, of Section: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, one failure to appear warrant

March 31

Rickey Ethan Powell, 21, of Gadsden: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying brass knuckles/sling shot

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.