ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Alabama committee advances transgender bathroom, divisive concepts bills

By Maddie Biertempfel
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOF5Y_0f0aULI000

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With three days left in the legislative session, an Alabama Senate committee advanced a bill banning the teaching of divisive concepts in public schools, and another bill requiring public school students use bathrooms aligned with their biological sex.

Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier, D-Selma, says she thinks the divisive concepts bill would have a chilling effect on teaching important parts of history.

18-wheeler strikes power pole in Scottsboro

“Passing it could be driven by fear in our classrooms, so people just won’t touch it. They won’t talk about civil rights. They won’t talk about how we actually came together and changed,” Sanders-Fortier said.

But Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Montgomery, says he’s seen first-hand his own children come home from school feeling belittled because of topics in the classroom.

“When they get to the point they’re pushing them so hard that they come home just distraught, that’s too far. That is happening in our schools, that has happened to my children,” Chambliss said.

The committee passed that bill by a vote of 9-2. The committee also passed a bill barring transgender students from using public school bathrooms and lockerrooms matching their gender identity.

CDL classes filling up as truck driver shortage continues

One parent with a transgender child testified, saying the bill would be difficult to enforce and discriminatory to students like her son.

“There’s nothing good that comes from these bills other than the political wins,” Vanessa Tate Finney said. “He is disheartened and disappointed, and feels very much as though he’s not being welcomed.”

Bill supporters say it’s meant to keep students safe and school and protect their privacy.

Both bills now head to the full Senate for a vote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery, AL
Government
Scottsboro, AL
Society
Scottsboro, AL
Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Montgomery, AL
Society
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clyde Chambliss
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Bills#Alabama Senate#Racism#Wiat#D Selma#Cdl
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Alt 101.7

Dollar General Workers In Tuscaloosa Threatened For Speaking Out

Dollar General management overseeing workers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and across the state AND country are reportedly trying to silence angry, tired, overworked and underpaid employees?. That's not the American way!. One Tuscaloosa area employee, who posted her comments here. The employee said one of her managers told her to delete...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy