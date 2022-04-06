Rincon’s 5th annual spring fair begins Friday

It's almost that time of year again. As the snow melts and the temperature warms up, many turn their attention towards spring clean up - that annual practice of getting ride of the unwanted items that clutter the basement and garage. Some of those items might be a little too...
As we write this, it’s 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, and a bone-chilling 12 degrees in Kingsport, the coldest day the city has seen since December of 2020. At the moment, it is 2 degrees warmer in Fairbanks, Alaska. Next Sunday the temperatures will still be in the...
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Come one, come all, organizers of the 5th annual St. Paddy’s Celebration are inviting one and all to their family-friendly celebration on March 19. There will be fun for the whole family and of course plenty of nods to the Scotch-Irish who settled here in Northeast Tennessee. “I know a lot […]
After two years, the Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair is coming back to Bergfeld Park. People can come out and kick off the opening weekend of the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail by strolling through the park which will feature 70 artisan booths. The fair is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - What started out as way to support a local police pipe band, is now a two day festival. “It doesn’t matter what nationality you are, where you come from what your background is, this is an event that’s made for everybody,” said Director and Founder, Rob Ballew.
Junction City / Geary County United Way and First Baptist Church of Junction City are teaming up to host a Volunteer Fair on May 14th. Nichole Mader, United Way Executive Director, said it will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fifth Street Park. "Families and individuals are welcome to come out and learn about organizations in the community and how to sign up to get volunteer services.
The 23rd Custer's Spring Arts and Crafts Show returns to the HAPO Center after taking three years off. The annual event showcases artisans from across the Northwest. Organizers say you can expect fine art displays, specialty foods, and seasonal decor to name a few. "The best part of the spring...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – More than 100 vendors filled the gym at Logan High School for the annual Spring Craft Fair. Everything from baked goods to handmade jewelry was on sale. It’s hosted every year to raise money for the Logan Booster Club. “It goes into our scholarships, it goes into our sports, our academics, our clubs, it really...
In Citrus County, there are a few things you can count on: manatees in winter, love bugs in May and the county fair at the end of March. This year’s fair starts Monday, March 28, and runs through Sunday, April 3. This year’s theme, “Family Fun for Everyone!,” means...
The Better Business Bureau warns this time of year there's an uptick in the grandparent scam. Drivers describe the dangerous conditions they experienced in Thursday night's crash on I-57. Homeland Security Response Team called to crash site. Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT. |. Multiple agencies responded to...
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- With all of the Masters Tournament traffic come potential business opportunities for the CSRA. The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Department of Economic Development are hosting the 60th Red Carpet Tour. The invitation only event is a 4-day tour across Georgia. It’s an opportunity for business leaders attending the Masters Tournament to […]
The Brunswick community will have the chance to make the final moments of a state-wide bicycle trip memorable when this year’s Bike Ride Across Georgia ends in downtown. This year’s BRAG will take place June 4-11 and conclude in Brunswick for the first time since 2017. Cyclists cover...
