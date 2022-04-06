Siakam has 31 as Raptors beat Hawks to clinch playoff spot

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers future Hall of Famer LeBron James joined “The Shop” and revealed which player he would most like to play with that is currently in the NBA. James said he wanted to play with the Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Curry was on 95.7...
Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
The Miami Heat will take on the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference battle on Friday night, but Miami could be without several key players in the matchup. The Heat listed six players as questionable for Friday’s game, including Dewayne Dedmon (ankle sprain), Haywood Highsmith (hip flexor strain), Caleb Martin (calf contusion), Markieff Morris (hip flexor strain), Gabe Vincent (big toe contusion) and Omer Yurtseven (non-COVID illness).
The Toronto Raptors are going to take things a little easy on Fred VanVleet as the season comes to a close. The 28-year-old guard will miss Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers for rest, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. While no decision has been made on VanVleet's availability moving forward, Nurse said he sees no real difference between the fifth seed and the sixth seed in the conference and it's unlikely Toronto is going to push VanVleet too hard over the final three games.
Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
The 2021-22 NBA season has been beyond disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers. They were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship before the season began. But with the playoffs right around the corner, the Purple & Gold have officially been eliminated from the race. Even...
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors are set to face each other for the fourth and final time during the regular season on Thursday night. Considering the Sixers currently place fourth in the Eastern Conference, and the Raptors are sitting in the fifth seed, Thursday's game could look like a preview of the first round of the playoffs for both teams.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 128-101. Terry Rozier added 22 points as Charlotte pulled within one game of the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, who are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The win assures the Hornets their first non-losing season since 2015-16. Chuma Okeke had 20 points and Moritz Wagner scored 17 for Orlando, which has lost seven of its last eight games. The game included a shoving match between several players with Orlando’s Robin Lopez and Admiral Schofield and Charlotte’s Montrezl Harrell being ejected.
What a season it has been for the Toronto Raptors. After spending the entirety of the 2020 – 21 season away from Canada, the team has found a way to recover from that awful season. The drafting of Scottie Barnes, as well as the rejuvenation of Pascal Siakam, has helped the team become one of the better teams in the league again this season.
LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum meet when Milwaukee faces Boston. Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game and Tatum is ninth in the league averaging 26.9 points per game. The Bucks are 31-18 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards set a career high with 49 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves hung on for a 127-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Edwards’ big output came on 16-of-28 shooting and 6 of 14 from 3-point range. He found multiple ways to score, including a highlight-reel dunk and a game-high 11 free throws. Keldon Johnson had 20 points to lead San Antonio, and Devin Vassell scored 18. Eight players scored in double figures for the Spurs.
Led by Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell and the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship. Alongside Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles, Powell believes the LA Clippers can do the same thing for years to come. The current LA Clippers roster took years to construct, but entering the 2022...
A team lurking near the bottom of the Play-In could make a deep run this NBA postseason – and it isn’t the Brooklyn Nets. The Atlanta Hawks once again find themselves in the playoff mix this season. And just like last year, Atlanta is a team to be taken seriously.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal each scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 and clinch a playoff berth. Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, and Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis each had two assists. Antti Raanta stopped 18 for his first victory since March 26. Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, who lost in regulation for the second time in last 11 games. Former Hurricanes standout Jeff Skinner set up Buffalo’s first two goals with pinpoint passes. Craig Anderson made 27 saves.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will miss the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season with a sprained left ankle. That almost certainly prevents him from winning his second NBA scoring title. The Lakers made the announcement before they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles’ disappointing season ends Sunday at Denver. The 37-year-old James averaged 30.3 points this season while playing in only 56 games. That’s two shy of the minimum to qualify for the scoring title with his full points-per-game average. James is slightly behind Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who is averaging 30.4 points per game. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is third at 29.9 points per game.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2. McDavid also had an assist to remain the league’s top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and two assists for the Oilers who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division. Warren Foegele also scored for Edmonton and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson had goals for Los Angeles which has dropped two straight.
The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their schedule on Thursday night as time runs out on the regular season. With just three games left, the Sixers are set to take on the Toronto Raptors before facing the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons this weekend. Thursday's game is vital for several...
