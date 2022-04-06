Siakam has 31 as Raptors beat Hawks to clinch playoff spot

The Toronto Raptors are going to take things a little easy on Fred VanVleet as the season comes to a close. The 28-year-old guard will miss Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers for rest, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. While no decision has been made on VanVleet's availability moving forward, Nurse said he sees no real difference between the fifth seed and the sixth seed in the conference and it's unlikely Toronto is going to push VanVleet too hard over the final three games.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO