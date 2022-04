The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday, April 7, on first reading to approve the plan of services, annexation and zoning requests for the proposed Legacy Sports and Entertainment Park. The vote followed a public hearing. The property is being sold by members of the Hord and Haymore families, descendants of the Benjamin Hord family that has owned the property for over 180 years. The property is being zoned Commercial Highway (CH) and Gateway Design Overlay (GDO-1) for the new development. The zoning allows for construction of the proposed sports complex, which is classified as a commercial outdoor amusement use.

