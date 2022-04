Report: U.S. Consumers Take Mobile Payments With Them as They Get Back to Restaurants and Travel. Half of all travel-related purchases were made using mobile devices in February, showing that consumers are taking their digital payment habits with them as return to the physical world. The February PYMNTS’ Digital Economy Payments examines the payments behaviors of 3,250 U.S. consumers to find that consumers are giving up the PCs and laptops for mobile devices and digital wallets.

