ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC House OKs transgender sports ban ahead of ‘crossover’ deadline

By Jason Raven
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3Q7V_0f0aT9kK00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina House of Representatives voted to give the Save Women’s Sports Act second reading ahead of a crucial legislative deadline.

House members set the bill for special order Tuesday afternoon, a few days before the state’s ‘crossover’ deadline. After April 10th, legislation still in its chamber of origin would need a two-thirds vote instead of a simple majority to pass to the other chamber.

The bill got an 82-28 vote (mostly along party lines) late Tuesday evening. The legislation is set to get a routine, procedural vote for the third reading Wednesday and will be sent to the Senate.

H.4608 would ban transgender athletes from competing in female sports in South Carolina. House members spent hours debating dozens of amendments filed.

Rep. John King (D-York) said he had filed more than 900 amendments. “We’ll take those up today, possibly into the night and into tomorrow. I don’t believe we need to be debating something so frivolous,” he said.

Critics say the Save Women’s Sports Act targets transgender youth in South Carolina and could negatively impact the mental health of these youth. According to officials, at least two transgender athletes in South Carolina public schools have been granted waivers to compete in female sports.

Supporters say the legislation is needed to ensure fairness in women’s athletics. Rep. Melissa Oremus (R-Aiken) said, “Why are we evening thinking about this. If you have a little girl, you’re going to look her in the eye and put her on the basketball court with a man. Look at what happened with the swimming.”

The House invoked cloture limiting how much time lawmakers can spend deliberating possible changes to the bill.

At one point during Tuesday’s debate, House members were escorted out of the chamber due to a tornado warning in the Columbia area. After that warning expired, lawmakers returned to the floor.

As of Tuesday evening, House members had taken up more 60 amendments. Rep. King informed the House he pulled his remaining amendments. The vote to give the legislation second reading happened around 9:15, more than 9 hours after the House reconvened.

Other bills lawmakers could debate before the deadline include an anti- critical race theory bill and abortion-related legislation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
Columbia, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender Youth#Racism#Sc House#Senate
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Sports
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

Mo Brooks said he was open to complying with the Jan. 6 committee. But Chair Bennie Thompson is skeptical.

"We have to be very cautious so that we don't fall for the Mo Brooks line of interest," the chair said Wednesday. What happened: Jan. 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) is raising red flags on Rep. Mo Brooks' (R-Ala.) possible cooperation with the panel, a day after the Alabama Republican told reporters he might comply if he was called to testify.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy