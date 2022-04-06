ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis alderwoman says police not the enemy after officers shoot armed man

By Elliott Davis
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis alderwoman is speaking out after officers shot a 58-year-old man, who later died from his injuries.

Alderwoman Pam Boyd said police are stretched too thin, and there’s so much crime in her community. She laments that way too many officers are quitting at a time when her community is clamoring for more cops to keep them safe.

St. Louis officers kill man who pointed gun at them, chief says

Boyd said parts of her community are the most dangerous areas in the city. She told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis that many people constantly ask her what has to be done to get more officers, considering all the crime in their area.

She said she thinks police care about the community, but “their hands are tied.”

“They don’t have the manpower that they need to help in our community. I think it’s an issue with we don’t have people that want to be the police,” Boyd said. “So much trauma, and so people walk away. Just look at it. The murders that are occurring, and they’re looking at this every day — day in and day out. And then they’re being attacked by the community.

Boyd said a way needs to be found to keep more officers on the force.

