Haverford, PA

Pandemic Dining: A Conversation with DC Managers Bruce Levine and Tom Mitchell

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Bruce Levine and Tom Mitchell are senior staff members in the dining department. Under their leadership, Haverford Dining prepares 2000-2400 meals a day at the Dining Center and 700 meals a day at the Coop. Their jobs have changed significantly as a result of the pandemic, and The Clerk is...

