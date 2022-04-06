ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Combustion Of Paint And Lacquer Products Cause Of Commerical Fire In Seminole Heights

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13EEIj_0f0aRr8700 Tampa Fire Rescue

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 2800 block of E. Henry Ave. at 6:59 pm on Tuesday.

Officials say that Engine 18 was first on scene and found a single-story commercial warehouse with heavy smoke showing from the structure.

A primary and secondary search was completed with no occupants in the building. Firefighters made an interior attack on the fire that was under control within 30 minutes. The blaze caused major fire and smoke damage to the interior.

There were no injuries to civilians reported at the scene. One firefighter was transported due to heat exhaustion.

“Our fire investigator was on the scene and the cause of the fire was due to spontaneous combustion of items used in the painting and lacquer process,” said Tampa Fire Rescue PIO Vivian McIlrath.

