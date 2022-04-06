Tidbits of News from Farmington

Finalists for the Superintendent of Farmington Municipal Schools have been announced to the community. The settlement funds from the Gold King Mine are divided among four local projects. While another grant, from the New Mexico Economic Development Department will aid in the construction of a natural gas pipeline. You're watching the Local News Network, brought to you by Distil Beer, Wine, Spirits and Boon's Family Thai Barbecue. I'm Wendy Graham Settle. The Farmington Municipal School Board announced four finalists for the superintendent position at its meeting on March 25th. The four finalists are Cody Diehl, the current Executive Director of Supports Services at Farmington Municipal Schools. Nathan Pierantoni, the current Director of School Improvement, Data and Assessment at Farmington Municipal Schools. Stacy Diller, the current Principal at Des Moines Municipal School District in Des Moines, New Mexico. And Greg Rockhold, the Director of Programs and interim Principal at the Regional Education Cooperative in Hobbs, New Mexico. The community will have an opportunity to meet all four finalists at a day-long meet and greet on April 8th and the school board will make its final decision at a special meeting on April 9th. For more information about the superintendent's selection process or to learn more about Farmington Municipal Schools, visit district.fms.k12.nm.us. San Juan County has received a $1.8 million grant from the Economic Development Act to aid in the expansion of a natural gas pipeline along Highway 170. The grant, which is part of a program through New Mexico Economic Development Department to help rural communities with economic assistance will be used to add 11 miles of the natural gas pipeline, extending it to San Juan County industrial park in La Plata, New Mexico. In addition to adding to infrastructure for the industrial park, the pipeline extension will help provide a cost-effective alternative to propane for homeowners along the pipeline and opportunities for more job creation in the community. To learn more about the Local Economic Development Act, visit edd.newmexico.gov and look for Local Economic Development Act under the communities tab. Funds from the Gold King Mine settlement have been allocated to four different projects that were selected after public input earlier this year. The projects provide recreational opportunities, compensate agricultural losses and enhance soil and stream health. The settlement of $1 million will be split between the construction of a boat ramp at Cedar Hill, construction of a pavilion at Gateway Park, the San Juan Valley Soil Health Restoration Project and upgrades to the agricultural irrigation system by the Hogback community. The remaining funds will be put into a contingency fund for the four projects. Register now for the Farmington Lunch and Learn, hosted by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. The April 20th event will focus on cybersecurity with guest speaker Stuart Hensley, the Chief Operations Officer for Sunstate Technology Group, who will present four insanely inexpensive ways to increase your information system security now. The event will be at the San Juan College Quality Center for Business. Bring a lunch. Email jamie@gofarmington.com to reserve your spot. Thank you for watching this week's local news roundup. I'm Wendy Graham Settle.

‍

Read more local news from LNN. Durango, CO ; Telluride, CO ; Montezuma County, CO (Cortez, Dolores and Moncos) ; Farmington, NM .