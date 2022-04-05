Wisconsin Rapids School Board incumbent defeated; challengers oust 2 incumbents for Wood County Board
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The votes are in for the spring election in Wisconsin Rapids and Wood County . One school board incumbent lost their bid for reelection this year.
Voters weighed in on four races for Wood County Board and two seats on the Wisconsin Rapids School Board. School Board Vice President Mary Rayome lost her reelection bid on Tuesday.
Wisconsin Rapids City Council had no contested elections this year as Nikkilas Robert Wix, who lost his bid for mayor Tuesday, withdrew from the District 6 council race against Dennis Polach.
Here are the results.
Wisconsin Rapids Public School Board election results
Two seats for Wisconsin Rapids School Board were on the ballot this spring. Unlike the primary, incumbents Mary Rayome and Troy Bier did not top the ballot together. Challenger Julie DesJarlais and Bier were the top two vote-getters on Tuesday, defeating Rayome and challenger Mike Derrie. Rayome lost her reelection by 44 votes.
Julie DesJarlais: 3,309
Troy Bier (I): 3,218
Mary Rayome (I): 3,174
Mike Derrie: 3,009
Wood County Board election results
District 3
Incumbent Michael Feirer faced challenger Tom Buttke in a race for the Wood County Board District 3 seat. Buttke won the seat.
- Tom Buttke: 320
- Michael Feirer (i): 234
District 4
Incumbent Ed Wagner faced challenger Russell Perlock in a race for the Wood County Board District 4 seat. Wagner won the seat.
Wagner represented the district from 2010-18 and again from 2020-present.
- Russell Perlock: 345
- Ed Wagner (i): 400
District 7
Incumbent Robert Ashbeck faced challenger Bill Voight in a race for the Wood County Board District 7 seat. Voight won the seat in Tuesday's election, which was a rematch for Ashbeck and Voight, who also vied for the seat in 2020.
- Robert Ashbeck (i): 339
- Bill Voight: 433
District 9
Incumbent William Winch faced challenger Erik Backlund in a race for the Wood County Board District 9 seat. Winch won the seat .
- Erik Backlund: 255
- William Winch (i): 339
RELATED: Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser wins second term, defeating challenger Nikkilas Robert Wix
MORE: Wisconsin Rapids, get ready for downtown construction this summer as city adds West Jackson roundabout
Contact reporter Alan Hovorka at 715-345-2252 or ahovorka@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ajhovorka .
This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wisconsin Rapids School Board incumbent defeated; challengers oust 2 incumbents for Wood County Board
Comments / 0