Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser wins second term, defeating challenger Nikkilas Robert Wix

By Melissa Siegler, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Mayor Shane Blaser has been reelected to another two-year term.

Blaser defeated challenger Nikkilas Robert Wix. Blaser finished the race with 1,983 votes, while Wix finished with 520 votes.

Blaser said he's excited to see what the next two years bring and he appreciates the continued support and trust the community has placed in him. In reference to Wix, Blaser said he admires anyone who is willing to put themselves out there and run for office.

Wix said he appreciates the support of the voters who went to the polls for him, though he wishes the race had been closer. He said he plans to run for the seat again in 2024 and congratulated Blaser on his win.

Blaser was first elected in 2020, when he defeated former Mayor Zach Vruwink. Blaser previously worked as city clerk and represented District 8 on the Wisconsin Rapids City Council from 2016-20.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa .

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser wins second term, defeating challenger Nikkilas Robert Wix

