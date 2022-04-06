ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC landmarks to be lit up teal to commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
The Mario Cuomo Bridge and several other New York City landmarks were lit up in teal lights Tuesday to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued the proclamation earlier in the day.

The governor also announced that a $750,000 Enough is Enough Training and Technical Assistance Center grant has been awarded to two organizations to help eradicate sexual violence on college campuses and provide crucial support services to survivors.

