Ozark, MO

Ozark voters pass levy, sales tax to pay for roads

By Carrie Winchel
 2 days ago

OZARK, Mo. — Voters in Ozark decided to pass a proposition that would restore a levy of thirty-five cents per $100 assessed value on property for the Ozark Special Road District. It passed with 1,425 people voting yes and 1,150 voting no.

MORE COVERAGE & RESULTS: April 2022 municipal election

Voters also passed a new sales tax to pay for street improvements, intersections, pedestrian paths, bridges and right-of-ways in the Ozark City Limits. The county said 1,241 voted yes and 550 voted no.

The three-eights of one percent sales tax would expire after five years.

