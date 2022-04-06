Ozark voters pass levy, sales tax to pay for roads

OZARK, Mo. — Voters in Ozark decided to pass a proposition that would restore a levy of thirty-five cents per $100 assessed value on property for the Ozark Special Road District. It passed with 1,425 people voting yes and 1,150 voting no.

Voters also passed a new sales tax to pay for street improvements, intersections, pedestrian paths, bridges and right-of-ways in the Ozark City Limits. The county said 1,241 voted yes and 550 voted no.

The three-eights of one percent sales tax would expire after five years.

