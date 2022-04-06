St. Francois County Election Results

SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County Election Board reversed course Friday and will host absentee voting on the Sunday before the May 3 primary election after community outcry from religious leaders who rely on the day to encourage turnout.
The choice to omit early voting on Sunday, May 1, was made unanimously after little...
The collision happened on I-20 W at I-49. The facility was constructed nearly 100 years ago as one of the first high schools in the area to serve African American students in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Man convicted of killing girlfriend. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A Vivian man...
(Atlantic) The final list of candidates for the June 7, 2022 Primary Election in Cass County has been released. The deadline to file was 5:00 p.m. today (Friday). Vanessa E Strazdas (Republican) – County Attorney. Wendy Richter (Republican)- District 3 Supervisor. John Hartkopf (Republican) – District 3 Supervisor.
SLIDELL, La. — The City of Slidell has re-elected its police chief. Randy Fandal secured his second full term as police chief Saturday night when he received more than 80 percent of the vote. Fandal's challenger Rhett Rodriguez received 18 percent of the vote. Fandal became police chief in...
The winners of several Elizabeth City municipal races on the May 17 ballot may not be determined on election night, including what is expected to be a hotly contested three-way race for mayor. First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young, former Fourth Ward Councilor Kirk Rivers and Christina Williams are all running...
Despite very low voter turnout, all of the proposals on the ballot for law enforcement in Caddo Parish passed with overwhelming support. Four property tax renewals were on the ballot in Caddo in addition to a quarter-cent sales tax renewal. These measures are dedicated to funding operation of the Caddo Sheriff's office and running the jail.
Comments / 0