ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

St. Francois County Election Results

mymoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Francois County) There was a voter turnout...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Louisiana Municipal Primary Election results

The collision happened on I-20 W at I-49. The facility was constructed nearly 100 years ago as one of the first high schools in the area to serve African American students in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Man convicted of killing girlfriend. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A Vivian man...
LOUISIANA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Primary Election Candidates

(Atlantic) The final list of candidates for the June 7, 2022 Primary Election in Cass County has been released. The deadline to file was 5:00 p.m. today (Friday). Vanessa E Strazdas (Republican) – County Attorney. Wendy Richter (Republican)- District 3 Supervisor. John Hartkopf (Republican) – District 3 Supervisor.
CASS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Francois County, MO
Government
County
Saint Francois County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Elections
WDSU

Slidell municipal election results

SLIDELL, La. — The City of Slidell has re-elected its police chief. Randy Fandal secured his second full term as police chief Saturday night when he received more than 80 percent of the vote. Fandal's challenger Rhett Rodriguez received 18 percent of the vote. Fandal became police chief in...
SLIDELL, LA
Daily Advance

Crowded city races could result in election runoffs

The winners of several Elizabeth City municipal races on the May 17 ballot may not be determined on election night, including what is expected to be a hotly contested three-way race for mayor. First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young, former Fourth Ward Councilor Kirk Rivers and Christina Williams are all running...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
News Radio 710 KEEL

Election Results Are in From Northwest Louisiana

Despite very low voter turnout, all of the proposals on the ballot for law enforcement in Caddo Parish passed with overwhelming support. Four property tax renewals were on the ballot in Caddo in addition to a quarter-cent sales tax renewal. These measures are dedicated to funding operation of the Caddo Sheriff's office and running the jail.
CADDO PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy