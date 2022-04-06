ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26-year-old caught after escaping custody from hospital

By Hope Sloop
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO – A 26-year-old man who escaped from law enforcement custody while at a hospital in La Mesa has been located and re-arrested, authorities said.

Javier Perez originally was arrested March 29 on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm and child endangerment, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. While inside the El Cajon Courthouse on Monday, the man suffered a medical emergency, prompting him to be transported to Sharp Grossmont Hospital for evaluation.

Police share officer’s name in San Carlos shooting

While on a bathroom break around 6:30 p.m., the man attempted to run from the sheriff’s deputy guarding him, jumping from the second story of a parking garage and exiting the hospital’s grounds, the sheriff’s department said.

The La Mesa Police Department was called for the search and the sheriff’s helicopter was used to locate the man, who was later found hiding in a creek near the hospital around 7 p.m.

Perez was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for pain and now faces new charges for his attempt to flee.

